HS Softball: Big Spring bats power Bulldogs past Carlisle

A fierce, persistent wind brought a biting chill to Friday’s softball game in Newville, but the Big Spring bats stayed warm in an early season nonleague clash with Carlisle.

Kiersten White, Jenna Hurley and Madalyn Black delivered two-run doubles, and the Bulldogs belted out nine total hits on their way to a 9-2 victory over the Thundering Herd.

“As cold as it is,” said Big Spring head coach Mike Gutshall, “we scored 14 the other night (in Tuesday’s win at Greencastle-Antrim) and nine tonight. In the cold, I’m very happy.”

The Bulldogs (2-0) worked themselves into deep counts throughout the blustery afternoon, forcing Carlisle pitcher Addy Gregg to toss 125 pitches.

“We stress a lot about pitch selection all the time in practice,” Gutshall said. “They buy into that, and we talk all the time about what pitches they’re swinging at, what the count is and what they’re looking for. That’s how, when they come out here, we get into these deep counts and execute.”

With the score tied at one in the bottom of the second inning and two runners on base, White swung and missed on Gregg’s first pitch. She passed on two balls before launching the 2-1 pitch into center field, plating Emilee Sullivan and Raychael Holtry and giving the Bulldogs a lead for the remainder of the afternoon.

Gregg had given the Thundering Herd (1-2) an early lead in the top of the first, drawing a leadoff walk and scoring on a Katelyn Coldren single later in the inning. Gregg, who also hit a home run on the first pitch of the third inning, scored both Carlisle runs. In the circle, she recorded five strikeouts to four walks and gave up four hits over the final five innings after allowing five in the first two.

“She’s a fighter,” Carlisle head coach Laura Keim said of Gregg. “She’s never, ever, ever, ever going to quit. Never. She’ll go out there and pitch 800 innings in a row if I let her. She’s just that kind of work horse, so to see her struggle in the beginning and come back and settle in, that’s nice to see.”

Gregg’s counterpart, Holtry, struck out two and walked one while allowing six hits and the two runs in her five innings of work. Rylie Piper faced the minimum number of batters in the final two innings, and the Big Spring defense helped their pitchers keep the Thundering Herd bats at bay on the cold afternoon.

“I’m very happy with the defense,” Gutshall said, “especially out here in the cold and the wind today with the way we played.”

Playing the hot corner on a cold day, Big Spring’s Emilee Sullivan recorded seven putouts.

“She anchors that infield,” Gutshall said of Sullivan. “She had two plays in the one inning, and they were shots. They were hit pretty hard.”

Meanwhile, Carlisle was charged with six errors, including three in a four-run third inning.

“Errors were a killer,” Keim said. “We had that one inning where we just kind of fell apart.”

Hurley made the Herd pay with a one-out line-drive double in the inning. Two more runs scored when Black reached first base on an error.

With the early lead, the Bulldogs breathed a little easier as the wind persisted.

“They’re a very relaxed bunch to start with,” Gutshall said. “They like to have fun and relax. They’re definitely one of the most relaxed teams I’ve been around.”

In the other dugout, the Thundering Herd took swings but could not find the bite in their bats to summon an answer.

“We just didn’t hit enough,” Keim said. “We hit a couple, and it was just right at them, or they made great plays on them. It was just one of those games where nothing went our way.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

