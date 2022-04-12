HS Softball: Big Sprig's big 1st inning, bounce-back efforts and other notes from Monday's games

Emilee Sullivan hit a home run and drove in four runs, Fallon Feaser allowed one run and five total hits, and Big Spring continued its early season tear with a 7-1 win over Northern Monday afternoon in Newville.

Sullivan’s two-run double highlighted a four-run first inning for the Bulldogs (4-0, 3-0 Colonial), who sprinted to a lead and never looked back. Kiersten White, Rylee Piper and Jenna Hurley also drove in runs, and Feaser struck out five while scattering the five hits, using 85 pitches in seven innings.

Ashley Folk drove in the only run of the day for the Polar Bears (1-3, 1-2), bringing in Becca Wiley in the second inning.

The Bulldogs remain home Tuesday when they host James Buchanan before visiting rival Boiling Springs Thursday.

Wildcats suffer first loss

While the Bulldogs benefited from a big first inning, Mechanicsburg fell into a 5-0 deficit against Bishop McDevitt en route to its first loss of the season, a 10-4 setback in Mechanicsburg. Seven Crusaders recorded at least one RBI, and Angie Myers led the pack with three.

Mechanicsburg mustered 12 hits but only scored one run in the second inning, one run in the fifth and two in the seventh. Madisyn Saposnek drove in two of the Wildcats’ four runs.

Bounce-back efforts

After suffering their first losses of the season, Shippensburg, Cumberland Valley and East Pennsboro bounced back in a big way. Shippensburg pitcher Cierra Bender, who took the loss against Big Spring April 5, righted the ship by blanking James Buchanan in a 9-0 win Monday. Perfect through six innings, the junior struck out 15 batters to help the Greyhounds (3-1, 2-1 Colonial).

Cumberland Valley, in its first game since a loss to Central Dauphin April 5, trailed Cedar Cliff 5-0 through three innings Monday. But the Eagles answered, dragging the game into the eighth inning, where they plated 11 runs for a 17-6 victory. Savannah DePietress’ two-run home run highlighted the eighth-inning surge for the Eagles (3-1, 2-1 Commonwealth). DePietress finished the day with three RBIs while Lindsay George, Alissa Naisby, Kylie Bornman and Sydney May drove in two runs each. May also picked up the win in the pitching circle, allowing one run over the final 5 2/3 innings while striking out five, walking two and surrendering seven hits to the Colts (3-4, 2-1).

East Pennsboro suffered its only loss of the season in extra innings but savored a mercy-rule-shortened 16-0 win at Milton Hershey Monday. Irys Kline hit an inside-the-park grand slam in an 11-run first inning to help the Panthers (3-1, 2-0 Capital) pull away. Kline’s four RBIs paced the team while pitcher Jordan Capers struck out seven and walked one in three shutout innings.

Carlisle snaps skid

After two straight losses, Carlisle nudged its way back into the win column with a 4-3 win over visiting Hershey in a Mid-Penn Keystone matchup. The Thundering Herd answered a lone Hershey run in the second inning with two in the bottom half of the frame and two more in the fourth. Taylor Henry drove in a run in each inning, and pitcher Addy Gregg made sure the lead stood, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits. She struck out 13 batters and walked two.

Monday's scores

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle 4, Hershey 3

Bishop McDevitt 10, Mechanicsburg 4

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 7, Northern 1

Shippensburg 6, James Buchanan 0

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown 23, Camp Hill 0

East Pennsboro 16, Milton Hershey 0

Tuesday's schedule

SOFTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 4:15 p.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Red Land at Mifflin County, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Milton Hershey at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle at Bishop McDevitt, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.

Nonleague

Halifax at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

