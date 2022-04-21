HS Softball: A baker's dozen for Boiling Springs, a comeback for Big Spring and other notes from Thursday

Shut out in two of their last three games, with schedule disruptions due to inclement weather keeping them off the field, the Boiling Springs softball team had scored two runs since April 1.

The Bubblers broke out in a big way Thursday, scoring more than a dozen runs in a 13-1 five-inning Mid-Penn Colonial victory over James Buchanan.

Sidney Schoffstall’s three-run double in the bottom of the first inning broke a 1-1 tie and helped the Bubblers (3-3 Colonial, 4-3 overall) snap their three-game skid. Delaney Lawyer, Kaitlyn Fassi and Emma Decker drove in two runs each, and Emma Crowther and Raychel Allen each went 2 for 2 at the plate. The latter hit a home run to lead off the fourth inning.

In the circle, Schoffstall shook off an earned run in the first inning and held the Rockets (0-7, 1-8) scoreless in the second, third and fourth. She finished the day with five stikeouts, no walks and three hits allowed. Lawyer struck out one and allowed a hit in a scoreless fifth inning to close out the win.

Big Spring’s rally

Staring down the prospect of their second loss in as many days, Big Spring’s players rallied from a 9-5 deficit in the seventh inning to win 10-9 on Victoria Rinaldi’s walk-off single in the eighth inning. Madalyn Black, Kiersten White and Emilee Sullivan drove in runs in the seventh-inning rally for the Bulldogs (6-1, 7-1), who trailed 7-3 through three innings, and White scored the game-tying run on an error. The Blue Devils (3-3, 3-4) had broken the game open with a seven-run third inning but mustered single runs in the fifth and seventh innings to allow Big Spring a chance to climb back. Rylee Piper earned the win after pitching the final 5 2/3 innings.

Smith settles in

Trinity’s Madison Smith allowed a two-run home run to Harrisburg in the top of the first inning but shut down the Cougars from there in an 8-3 win for the Shamrocks.

Shith also collected two hits and drove in two runs for the Shamrocks (4-1 Capital, 8-2), who had dropped two of their previous three games. She struck out 13 Cougars (1-2, 2-2) and walked six. Only one of the three runs she surrendered was earned.

Thursday's scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Altoona, ppd. –> 4/27 (4:15 p.m.)

Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, ppd. –> TBD

Chambersburg 20, Red Land 8

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 16, Carlisle 5

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 10, Greencastle-Antrim 9 (8 inn.)

Boiling Springs 13, James Buchanan 1

Shippensburg 3, Northern 2

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 8, Harrisburg 3

Friday's schedule

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.

Northern at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.

