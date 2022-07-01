HS Softball: 6 local players receive all-state recognition

The Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association released its list of all-state teams Thursday, recognizing six local players.

In Class 6A, Cumberland Valley second baseman Emma Morgan received a second team nod. The sophomore batted .477 with five doubles, a home run and 17 RBIs for the Eagles, who finished the season with a 15-4 record and the No. 3 seed in the District 3 tournament.

A pair of Shippensburg Greyhounds received all-state honors in Class 5A. Pitcher Cierra Bender collected first-team honors for the second straight season. The rising senior finished her junior campaign with a 1.27 ERA, striking out 205 total batters over 132⅓ innings pitched. Bender collected 15 wins to four losses for the Greyhounds, who finished third in the district tournament and qualified for the state playoffs. Bender’s battery mate, Olivia Lebitz, also received an all-state nod on the second team. Lebitz matched Bender for the team lead with a .434 batting average and hit six home runs to pace the ‘Hounds.

East Pennsboro outfielder Irys Kline capped her breakout freshman season with first-team all-state recognition in Class 4A. Kline batted .525 with six doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Panthers, who won the Mid-Penn Capital Division title, advanced to the conference’s championship game and earned the No. 2 seed in the district tournament.

Two Trinity players rounded out the local selections with first-team honors in Class 3A. Catcher Molly Whitmyer batted .536 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 40 RBIs. First baseman Ryan Smith batted .574 with five doubles, a triple and 38 runs scored, which led the Shamrocks, who finished the season with a 12-7 record and the No. 4 seed in the district tournament.

The PaHSSBCA named Mount Lebanon catcher Deirdre Flaherty its position player of the year and gave co-pitcher of the year honors to Beaver Area’s Payton List and North Penn’s Julia Shearer.

