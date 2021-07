HS Softball: 5 players receive all-state honors

The Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association announced its all-state teams for the 2021 season this week, distinguishing a Shippensburg battery and a trio of Trinity players with recognition.

Rising junior Cierra Bender earned Class 5A first-team honors as a pitcher after a season that saw her post a 16-7 record while collecting a program-record 210 strikeouts and posting a 2.74 earned-run average.

Bender's battery mate with the Greyhounds, Jess Lindsay, also received 5A recognition as a second-team catcher. Lindsay batted .521 with nine doubles and 26 RBIs as the team's lone senior.

In Class 3A, three Trinity players received all-state nods after contributing to the Shamrocks' 16-2 season that ended in the District Three semifinals.

Catcher Molly Whitmyer batted .609 with three home runs and 37 RBIs, earning first-team all-state honors to cap her sophomore season.

Rising senior Ryan Smith joined her Trinity teammate on the Class 3A first-team list. The outfielder/utility player batted .629, delivering seven doubles, three triples and 16 RBIs.