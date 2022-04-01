HS Softball: 2022 season preview capsules

With the softball season underway, here's a team-by-team glance at The Sentinel's coverage area with players to watch and notes.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cedar Cliff Colts

Coach: Stephen McCoy

Last year’s record: 7-13

Key returning players: Riley Petroff, sr., SS; Mandy Wenerick, sr., P/3B; Eliza Lane, jr., 1B; Emmalee Mowery, jr., CF; Lilly Sola, jr., P/2B; Keira Price, so., C/OF; Jenna Weaver, so., P/C/3B.

Key players lost: Lily Berrier, Maya Capozzoli, Claire Farrell.

Top newcomers: Chloe Hambright, jr., OF; Madigan McMillen, jr., OF; Olivia Alandar, so., OF/1B; Vivian Cavataio, fr., 2B/SS/OF; Brooke Capozzoli, fr., 2B/3B.

Outlook: The Colts bring a balanced lineup to the Commonwealth Division gantlet. Their bats have been on point early, plating 13.3 runs per game over the team’s first three contests.

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Coach: Gregg Williams

Last year’s record: 13-7

Key returning players: Kylie Bornman, sr., INF; Lindsay George, sr., OF; Evelyn Coburn, jr., INF; Maddie Martin, so., INF; Emma Morgan, so., INF.

Key players lost: Madison Buzalka, Olivia Hamme, Jonalynn Hamilton, Dallas Speicher-Ramirez, Ali Wagner, Sydney Hutcheson.

Top newcomers: n/a

Outlook: Despite losing a slew of produduction, including Hutcheson’s team-high 26 runs scored, the Eagles look to lock down a playoff spot for the 13th consecutive season.

Red Land Patriots

Coach: Madelyn Yannetti

Last year’s record: 5-15

Key returning players: Clair Laur, sr., CF; Marina Cassatt, sr., P/1B; Paige Bittner, sr., C; Grace Spangler, jr., P/1B; Karlye Strawser, jr., 3B/SS; Tessa Knox, jr., OF; Annika Barbour, so., SS/P; Rhea Mumma, sr., 3B; Ava Thorn, sr., OF; Rachel Rickenbach, sr., OF.

Key players lost: Kayla Stroud, Rachel Rickenbach, sr., OF

Top newcomers: Alexis Barker, so., 2B; Korri Brown, so., OF/C; Payton Myers, so., OF.

Outlook: Yannetti inherits an experienced lineup looking to improve in a competitive Commonwealth field.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Coach: Laura Keim

Last year’s record: 11-11

Key returning players: Addy Gregg, sr., P; Macy Barnhart, jr., SS; A. Graden, sr., OF.

Key players lost: Riley Henry, Kyrstin Kauffman, Kiley Barnhart.

Top newcomers: Molly Renninger, fr., 2B; Alexis Kline, fr., C.

Outlook: The Herd took a big step last season, posting a .500 record and winning their first playoff victory since 2006. They look to continue the upward trend.

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Coach: Gail Hiestand

Last year’s record: 14-6

Key returning players: Kendra Grove, sr., 3B; Madisyn Saposnek, sr., P/1B; Lauren Paul, jr., SS; Kelsea Harshbarger, jr., P/1B; Emma Ruzzutto, so., 2B; Emily Bittner, so., C, .434; S. Rybacki, so., OF/P.

Key players lost: n/a

Top newcomers: Chelsea Heckert, fr., C; Aubrie Holtzapple, fr., P/IF; Jada Lacey, fr., P/OF/INF; Taylor Lawrence, fr., C/OF.

Outlook: The Wildcats feature a strong core of returning players bolstered by freshmen expected to contribute. They look to build on last year’s season that ended with a first-round loss to Shippensburg in districts.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring Bulldogs

Coach: Mike Gutshall

Last year’s record: 15-6

Key returning players: Emilee Sullivan, sr.; Jenna Hurley, sr.; Kiersten White, sr.; Madalyn Black, jr.; Jaden Hair, jr.; Raychael Holtry, jr.; Fallon Feaser, jr.

Key players lost: Sadie Groff, Erica Paisley, Abby Beidel.

Top newcomers: Victoria Rinaldi, fr.; Sophie Wickrd, so.; Rylie Piper, jr.; Victoria Rinaldi, fr.; Maeve Hurley, so.

Outlook: The Bulldogs have just 11 players on the varsity roster at the start of the season, but there’s plenty of leadership and experience in the bunch. Sullivan and Feaser were named second-team all-stars after last year’s season ended in the District 3 quarterfinals.

Boiling Springs Bubblers

Coach: Steve Darchicourt

Last year’s record: 6-15

Key returning players: Sidney Schoffstall, jr., P; Taylor Rice, sr., CF; Emma Decker, jr., C.

Key players lost: Carly Gallbrath.

Top newcomers: Delaney Lawyer, fr., 3B; Maitlyn Fassi, fr.

Outlook: Schoffstall pitched three perfect innings against Hanover to kick off the season March 25. The Bubblers have a chance to grow as the season unfolds.

Northern Polar Bears

Coach: Emily Quatrale

Last year’s record: 17-5

Key returning players: n/a

Key players lost: Bella Schmitt, Paige Loudenslager, Kameo Grasser.

Top newcomers: n/a

Shippensburg Greyhounds

Coach: Mike Peters

Last year’s record: 16-7

Key returning players: Gracie Johnson, sr., 2B; Cierra Bender, jr., P/SS; Elena Worthington, jr., 1B/P; Kayla Altizer, jr., 3B; Delaney Fisher, jr., SS/OF; Morgan Caldwell, so., OF; Delaney Gilbert, so., OF; Olivia Lebitz, so., UTIL.

Key players lost: Jess Lindsay, Ally Thrush.

Top newcomers: Leah Rohr, jr., OF/C; Riley Mullen, so., 2B/P; Katara Smith, so., OF/UTIL.

Outlook: The Colonial Division runners-up return a slew of starters in their lineup, including Bender, who garnered all-state honors after recording 210 strikeouts with a 2.74 earned-run average as a sophomore.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill Lions

Coach: Troy Morela

Last year’s record: 2-11

Key returning players: Riley Kunkle, jr., P; Amanda Lavender, jr., SS.

Key players lost: n/a

Top newcomers: n/a

East Pennsboro Panthers

Coach: Sharon Etter

Last year’s record: 13-5

Key returning players: Marissa Schell, sr.; Josie Shermeyer, sr.; Zoe Holbert, jr.; Jackie Capers, jr.; Madison Baldali, jr.

Key players lost: n/a

Top newcomers: n/a

Outlook: With an experienced core that reached the District 3 Class 4A third-place game last season, the Panthers are hungry for more.

Trinity Shamrocks

Coach: Glenn Reinhardt

Last year’s record: 15-3

Key returning players: Lindsey Haser, sr., SS; Ryan Smith, sr., OF/2B; Elena Seipp, sr., 3B; Maddie Smith, jr., P; Molly Whitmyer, jr., C; Allie Aschenbrenner, so., 2B; Molly Maney, so., OF.

Key players lost: n/a

Top newcomers: n/a

Outlook: The Shamrocks surged to the District 3 Class 3A semifinals last year. With a trio of all-state honorees in Whitmyer, Smith and Haser, they look to remain in title contention.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

