With the softball season underway, here’s a team-by-team glance at The Sentinel’s coverage area with players to watch and notes.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cedar Cliff Colts

Head coach: Stephen McCoy

Record: 0-2 (0-2 Commonwealth)

Key returning players: Keira Price, jr., C/OF; Lilly Sola, sr., P/2B; Eliza Lane, sr., 1B; Emmalee Mowery, sr., CF; Jenna Weaver, jr., P/C/3B.

Key players lost: Riley Petroff, Mandy Wenerick.

Top newcomers: TBD

Outlook: The Colts drew a pair of big-swinging offenses in their first two games, giving up 25 combined runs to Red Land and Cumberland Valley. The Commonwealth competition won’t let up, but Cedar Cliff will have chances to punch back.

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Head coach: Gregg Williams

Record: 3-0 (2-0)

Key returning players: Evelyn Coburn, sr., P/IF; Maddie Martin, jr., IF; Emma Morgan, jr., IF; Sydney May, so., P/IF; Annika Shearer, so., OF.

Key players lost: Kylie Bornman, Lindsey George.

Top newcomers: TBD.

Outlook: The Eagles finished the regular season with a 15-3 record – splitting their Mid-Penn Commonwealth games with Chambersburg, State College and Central Dauphin – before a season-ending loss to Warwick in the District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals. Retaining a solid chunk of their lineup, they should have a say in the division race and a chance to make a postseason run.

Red Land Patriots

Head coach: Madelyn Yannetti

Last year’s record: 4-0 (2-0)

Key returning players: Grace Spangler, sr., P/1B; Karlye Strawser, sr., 3B/SS; Tessa Knox, sr., OF; Annika Barbour, jr., SS/P; Alexis Barker, jr., 2B; Payton Myers, jr., OF.

Key players lost: Clari Laur, Marina Cassatt, Paige Bittner, Ava Thorn, Rachel Rickenbach, Rhea Mumma.

Top newcomers: Keira Devor, sr., 1B; Carlee Collier, jr., RF.

Outlook: The Patriots added some pop to their lineup with Devor’s bat and have scored 47 runs in their first three games. They’re looking to follow up on the success of other Red Land program’s and take a big step forward this spring.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Head coach: Laura Keim

Record: 4-0 (3-0)

Key returning players: Macy Barnhart, sr., SS/P; Molly Reinninger, so., 2B; Katelyn Coldren, sr., C; Jana Fetterman, sr., 1B; Allison Coldren, jr., 3B.

Key players lost: Addy Gregg.

Top newcomers: TBD.

Outlook: The Thundering Herd qualified for districts once again in 2022, falling in the first round to Central Dauphin. They have a chance to build on their 11-win total with a slew of experience in the field.

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Head coach: Gail Hiestand

Record: 4-0 (1-0)

Key returning players: Lauren Paul, sr., SS; Kelsea Harshbarger, sr., 1B/P; Kamrie Crowell, sr., LF; Emily Bittner, jr., C; Sam Rybacki, jr., RF/P; Emma Ruzzuto, jr., 2B; Chelsea Heckert, so., IF/C; Jada Lacey, so., P/OF.

Key players lost: Madisyn Saposnek, Kendra Grove, Aubrie Holtzapple, Taylor Lawrence.

Top newcomers: Bella DeMaio, jr., 3B/OF; Madyson Gladfelter, jr., P/IF; Liv Furjanic, so., P/IF.

Outlook: The Wildcats won their first playoff game since 1979 and came within one game of qualifying for the state tournament in 2022. Despite losing some key contributors from that squad, Mechanicsburg has the depth to return to the postseason field. Rybacki and Lacey have emerged in the early season as the pitchers who can take on the workload of Saposnek, who shouldered a lion’s share of the time in the pitching circle last spring.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring Bulldogs

Head coach: Mike Gutshall

Record: 3-0 (2-0 Colonial)

Key returning players: Fallon Feaser, sr., 2B; Madalyn Black, sr., CF; Rylee Piper, sr., P; Jadyn Hair, sr., C; Raychel Holtry, sr., P/SS; Victoria Rinaldi, so., RF.

Key players lost: Emilee Sullivan, Kiersten White, Jenna Hurley.

Top newcomers: Izzy Fry, fr., LF; Zoe Zimmerman, fr., IF; Aubree Frehn, fr., IF.

Outlook: The Bulldogs earned a share of the division title and District 3 silver on their way to a state tournament berth. Despite losing a chunk of their production and defense, Big Spring can still compete with the division’s frontrunners.

Boiling Springs Bubblers

Head coach: Eric Dershem

Record: 1-2 (0-2)

Key returning players: Sidney Schoffstall, sr., P/3B; Emma Decker, sr., C; Delaney Lawyer, so., P/3B.

Key players lost: Taylor Rice.

Top newcomers: TBD.

Outlook: The Bubblers head into a new era with the departure of Steve Darchicourt, who stepped down as head coach after 17 seasons at the helm. Dershem won his coaching debut against Camp Hill before dropping back-to-back division games.

Northern Polar Bears

Head coach: Emily Quatrale

Record: 3-1 (2-0)

Key returning players: Tayler Yoder, Hailey Irwin, Jessie Li.

Key players lost: n/a

Top newcomers: Jalyn Welch, Hannah Keith, Sabrina Paulin, Sammy Magee.

Outlook: With an influx of talent, particularly in the pitching department, the Polar Bears have built a strong early start as they head into the thick of the Colonial Division schedule.

Shippensburg Greyhounds

Head coach: Jarett Worthington

Record: 3-1 (1-1)

Key returning players: Sierra Bender, sr., P/SS; Kayla Altizer, sr., 1B; Delaney Fisher, sr., SS/2B; Elena Worthington, sr., P/1B; Ally Thrush, sr., P/SS/OF; Olivia Lebitz, jr., C/Util; Riley Mullen, jr., P/2B/OF; Laney Gilbert, jr., OF; Katara Smith, jr., OF; Morgan Caldwell, jr., OF.

Key players lost: Gracie Johnson.

Top newcomers: Alexis Kittner, fr., C/Util; Shelby Herlig, so., Util.

Outlook: A Mid-Penn Colonial Division co-champion and state qualifier last year, Shippensburg returns almost all of its seasoned lineup as it looks to build on its recent success with Jarrett Worthington stepping in as the head coach.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill Lions

Head coach: Meghan Spinelli

Record: 1-2 (1-3 Capital)

Key returning players: Riley Kunkle, sr., P/1B; Amanda Lavender, sr., SS; Cassidy Knight, jr., 2B; Callie Dayton, so., C; Izzy Mercer, so., P/2B/OF.

Key players lost: Ritchie, Grace Christensen.

Top newcomers: Lindsay Oyster, fr., P/IF.

Outlook: The Lions have strength throughout the middle of the field and a program growing in numbers. They’re looking to set a foundation in Spinelli’s first season at the helm.

East Pennsboro Panthers

Head coach: Sharon Etter

Record: 3-0 (2-0)

Key returning players: Jackie Capers, sr., P; Zoe Holbert, sr., SS; Madison Badali, sr., OF; Irys Kline, so., OF.

Key players lost: Marissa Schell, Josie Shermeyer.

Top newcomers: TBD.

Outlook: The back-to-back Capital Division champions picked up where they left off after reaching the Mid-Penn title game in 2022. East Pennsboro outscored its opponents 24-5 in three wins to kick off its spring campaign. With Capers anchoring the pitching staff, a consistent defense and bats that can provide speed and power, the Panthers could prove a tough out once again.

Trinity Shamrocks

Head coach: Glenn Reinhardt

Record: 3-1 (1-1)

Key returning players: Maddie Smith, sr., P; Molly Whitmyer, sr., C; Allie Aschenbrenner, jr., 2B; Molly Maney, jr., CF.

Key players lost: Lindsey Haser, Ryan Smith, Elena Seipp.

Top newcomers: Ariel Cook, so., OF/P; Aubrie Holtzapple, so., SS/P; Taylor Lawrence, so., 3B/C; Landry Murray, so., OF/P; Bridget Schalk, fr., 1B/OF.

Outlook: The Shamrocks have added key players to solidify their infield. After feeling like it let some games slip away, Trinity’s focused on solidifying its defensive effort.

Photos: Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg Softball