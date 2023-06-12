LORETTO — Cumberland Valley fell 6-1 to District 7 champion Hempfield in the PIAA Class 6A softball semifinals at rainy and windy Saint Francis University on Monday afternoon.

The Spartans (21-3) were solid in all three phases of the game, but made the difference in the game with runners on base. The leadoff hitter reached base in five of the seven innings and scored in three of them. They also advanced at least one runner to third base in five innings.

Riley Miller, pitching for Hempfield, allowed seven hits but only one run. She allowed no walks and struck out eight and got great defense and behind her.

The Spartans’ Claire Mitchell lined a single to right to start the game against Cumberland Valley starting pitcher Sydney May. Lauren Howard tripled down the right field line to plate Mitchell and then scored when a wild pitch led to a walk for Peyton Heisler.

“Howard has just been on fire in the playoffs,” Spartan coach Tina Madison said.

May limited the damage, retiring the final two batters after Heisler was called out for leaving the base too early on a steal attempt.

Cumberland Valley looked to punch back when Emma Stroup singled to center with one out and Emma Morgan followed it with a single. May drilled a ball into the outfield, but Heisler made a diving catch in the gap and doubled off Stroup at second to end the Eagle threat.

“That double play could have turned that game around,” Madison said. “They score there and the game is different.”

Hempfield broke the game open in the third, as Mitchell walked and stole second before Howard drove her in with a double off the fence. Howard waltzed home on an Emily Griffith home run that stretched the Spartans’ lead 5-0.

Cumberland Valley (19-6) scored in the fourth. May singled to center, and Maddie Martin singled off the fence before Evelyn Coburn plated May on a ground out.

The Eagles also got two runners on base in the fifth but couldn’t drive them in.

“We battled to the end, and we had runners on base but couldn’t come up with that key hit tonight,” said Eagle coach Gregg Williams. “We battle every night but tonight they did what they had to do to win. They had key hits and played very good defense. We knew they were a very good hitting team. That catch and double play in center field could have been a turning point. That was on me because I had (Stroup) running.”

The Spartans got Mitchell and Howard on second and third in the fifth, but May settled down and got out of it unscathed. She gave up a sixth inning home run to Sarah Pudkul.

“This hurts for our seniors and the other kids,” Williams said. “We had a great season: District 3 champs and the (state) final four, but it hurts to not play your best in that situation.”

Howard had three hits for Hempfield. Mitchell and Podkul each had two hits. Stroup and Emma Morgan each had two hits for the Eagles.

