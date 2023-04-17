DILLSBURG — A gust of wind kicked up a cloud of infield dirt in the bottom of the fifth inning of Monday’s Mid-Penn Colonial showdown, forcing the umpire to call a timeout with host Northern leading Shippensburg 6-1 and Hailey Irwin at bat.

The dust settled in seconds, but Irwin and the Polar Bears never did. The Northern senior ripped the next pitch over the left-field fence for her second home run of the day. She finished with six RBIs, and Northern powered past Shippensburg for a 10-6 win to keep pace with the Colonial Division’s leaders.

“That’s our fire,” Irwin said. “This league is very neck-and-neck, so to come out here and get a division win like that, it’s pretty important.”

Irwin belted a two-run home run in a five-run first inning for the Polar Bears (7-2, 6-1 Colonial) and later added a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning for good measure.

“She’s got incredible power,” Northern head coach Emily Quatrale said. “Those home runs were both no-doubters. Scorched. She had a great day at the plate.”

The Northern bats have posted double-digit run totals in six of the team’s nine games. The Polar Bears shook off their first Colonial loss of the season, a 2-1 setback to Greencastle-Antrim April 11, with a 16-2 rout of West Perry Wednesday and carried the momentum into Monday’s contest with three straight extra base hits to open the contest. A Tayler Yoder double and an Emily Randalls triple preceded Irwin’s home run. Then Hannah Keith walked, Sammy Magee singled, and Jessie Li drove them both in with a double to give the Polar Bears a 5-1 lead before the Greyhounds (6-3, 4-3) recorded an out.

“That’s a good bunch of hitters, all the way up and down their lineup,” Shippensburg head coach Jarett Worthington said. “It’s a tough lineup to pitch to, and even when they don’t hit it over the fence, they hit it hard, and it makes it tough on our defense.”

Riley Mullen relieved Shippensburg starting pitcher Cierra Bender after the fifth run, allowing five more (three earned) over six total innings. She and Bender each walked a batter. Northern’s hitters did not strike out.

After surrendering a first-inning run, Northern starting pitcher Grace Singer settled in, pitching 5 1/3 innings while allowing six total runs on eight hits. She struck out 11 and walked four.

“Her composure is one of her biggest strengths. She bounces back from whatever and just goes back to work on the next batter. That’s what you want from your pitcher.”

Kayla Altizer drove in three runs for the ‘Hounds, including two on a single in Shippensburg’s four-run fifth inning. Mullen led off the sixth with a home run, and Bender delivered a leadoff single in the seventh for her 100th career hit. But Magee finished off the Polar Bears’ win in the circle, recording the final five outs.

“I don’t feel like we’re playing our best yet,” Worthington said, “but everywhere we go, we’re getting everybody else’s best, so we’ve got to step it up.”

With their three-game win streak snapped, Shippensburg returns home to host another one of the division’s frontrunners in Greencastle Wednesday. Northern continues its weeklong home stand with a Wednesday contest against James Buchanan to open the back half of its conference schedule.

“We’ve had confidence in this team from the start,” Quatrale said. “I think we were a little overlooked in the beginning, but I think we’ve proven that we’re a force to be reckoned with in the conference.”

