Greencastle-Antrim found itself in a one-run deficit through the fourth inning of Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Colonial softball game in Newville. In the fifth and sixth, the Blue Devils threatened, but host Big Spring bent without buckling.

Greencastle kept knocking and knocking, and in the seventh, the big-swinging Blue Devils broke through.

Greencastle scored four seventh-inning runs to spoil Big Spring’s Senior Day with an 8-5 victory.

“When I talked to them in the huddle, they looked at me like, ‘Coach, we got this,’” Greencastle skipper Mark DeCarli said. “The whole lineup came through."

The win, avenging a 14-2 loss to the Bulldogs April 13, clinched at least a share of the Mid-Penn Colonial title for Greencastle with one league game remaining. The Blue Devils (14-3, 11-2 Colonial) entered Tuesday tied with Northern for the lead and clinched a potential tie-breaker by sweeping the Polar Bears (14-3, 11-2) in their regular-season series. Greencastle visits West Perry in the league finale Thursday while Northern visits Shippensburg.

Greencastle’s Sydney Orndorff led off the top of the seventh inning Tuesday with a single through the middle of the Big Spring infield. She advanced to third on a ball put into play by Caroline Longsdon and beat a throw home after Makayla Jerin punched a ground ball into the middle of the Big Spring infield. After an intentional walk to Meadow Gambacurta loaded the bases, Abby Stouffer gave Greencastle the lead with a sacrifice fly to center field, and Emma Broadwater drove an 0-2 pitch to the fence in right-center field to bring home two more runs.

“She’s been slumping a little bit,” DeCarli said, “and she got the big hit when we needed it. I’m proud of her for breaking out of it, and all of our girls, all around, just kept plugging away, plugging away.”

Mackenzie Wingert plugged away from the pitching circle, entering the game after Greencastle starter Sophie Layton surrendered four straight hits, including a leadoff home run by Madalyn Black.

“Usually, when we bring in a relief pitcher, it doesn’t always go our way,” DeCarli said, “but today it worked out perfect. Sophie wasn’t getting the inside pitch at all, and that’s where she lives, on the inside pitch. Mackenzie has more of a curve ball, and (the umpire) was calling more of the outside pitch away from the righties, so that’s why I made the switch, and it paid off.”

Wingert’s third pitch after entering the game with the bases loaded and the score tied at one turned into a line drive double play turned by Stouffer at second base. It gave Big Spring a 2-1 lead but deflated the rally.

The Bulldogs (12-5, 10-3), who gave up three runs in the second by compounding three Blue Devil hits with two errors, took the lead back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth. The surge included a Fallon Feaser RBI single, part of a 4-for-4 afternoon at the plate for the senior, who collected her 100th career hit. Feaser, a Messiah pledge, also pitched a complete game, striking out five while walking one. Five of the runs were earned.

“She’s on fire right now,” Big Spring coach Mike Gutshall said. “It’s just unfortunate that we couldn’t get it done.”

Wingert (two strikeouts and a walk) closed out the game by pitching a scoreless bottom half of the seventh. In a 20-minute window the Blue Devils had turned the prospect of a second straight loss into a come-from-behind win and a chance to claim a championship outright.

“These girls played all-heart today,” DeCarli said. “They didn’t give up, and I’m proud of them. We’ve just got to keep rolling through the playoffs with this attitude.”

