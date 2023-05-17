For most of Wednesday’s Mid-Penn Conference softball semifinal, Mechanicsburg had the feeling that it was just one base hit away from a breakthrough against Greencastle-Antrim.

The Blue Devils and their defense, though, seem to have a knack for always keeping that breakout just out of reach.

Greencastle applied its tried-and-true formula against the Wildcats at Newville’s Mount Rock Elementary, getting strong defense, a solid outing from pitcher Sophia Layton, and a couple of timely extra-base hits to secure a 3-1 win.

The victory moves the Colonial Division champions into Thursday’s conference title game, where the Blue Devils will face Commonwealth Division winner Central Dauphin at Big Spring High School. The Rams knocked off Capital Division champ East Pennsboro in the other semifinal.

“We got out of some tough jams,” Greencastle coach Mark DeCarli said. “Our defense has been playing great the whole season. We had a couple of miscues during the season, but they played very well against a very good team today.”

Not much separated the two clubs Wednesday, but Greencastle did enjoy the advantage of playing from ahead. Sydney Orndorff led off the game by going to the opposite field for a triple down the left field line, and two batters later she came home on Makayla Jerin’s groundout to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 advantage.

That quick run gave way to a pitching-and-defense duel. Mechanicsburg’s Sam Rybacki retired the next eight hitters following Orndorff’s triple, part of a day in which she struck out 11 and issued one (intentional) walk. Orndorff ended that run with a two-out third-inning single, the 100th base hit of her career, but Rybacki was able to get the third out and keep her at third.

“This is a heartbreaker for Sam, because she pitched another great game,” Mechanicsburg coach Gail Hiestand said. “We can’t ask her to do any more.”

Layton, meanwhile, used her off-speed array to keep Mechanicsburg off balance, working around base runners in each of the first four innings. Layton’s greatest escape came in the third, when a Greencastle error and Rybacki’s double gave the Wildcats two runners in scoring position with one out. Layton came up with a strikeout and a pop-up to get out of the inning and protect the one-run lead.

“Today my curve was working well, so I threw a lot of that,” Layton said. “My drop was working. It hadn’t been for a while, but it kind of came back today, so that felt nice.”

Greencastle added some cushion in the sixth, when Jerin led off the frame with a single. Meadow Gambacurta followed her by scorching a liner over the wall in center for a two-run home run, extending the lead to 3-0.

That cushion proved key in the seventh, when Chelsea Heckard’s RBI double got Mechanicsburg on the board with no outs. Layton and her mates did their thing after that, with the righty retiring the next three hitters on pop-ups to close out the victory.

Mechanicsburg, which suffered just its second loss of the year, will next take the field with higher stakes. The Wildcats, the No. 2 seed in the District 3 Class 5A playoff field as of Wednesday, will likely host No. 15 Elizabethtown Monday in the opening round of districts.

“When we lost to (Cumberland Valley), I said to them that the sign of a good team is how you bounce back,” Hiestand said. “We don’t know what it feels like to lose, are you going to bounce back? We then had a tough game against Northern (in the regular-season finale), and we bounced back. I expect the same thing from them Monday.”

