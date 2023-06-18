STATE COLLEGE – The steady swing of Hailey Irwin haunted opposing pitchers to the tune of 13 home runs, seven doubles and a triple this spring. It delivered some of the biggest punches in the middle of a potent Northern softball lineup that powered the Polar Bears to their program’s first state championship.

Among the swings that led to Irwin’s 100-plus career hits as a Polar Bear, perhaps the most significant one sent a soft line drive into shallow right field in the fourth inning of the PIAA Class 5A championship game Saturday at Nittany Lion Softball Park.

With one out and Northern’s Taylor on first base after a leadoff single, Irwin kept her hands back while the incoming 1-2 pitch from Shaler’s Bria Bosiljevac made its way toward the plate, then flicked her wrists to flare the ball into the outfield grass, just beyond the reach of second baseman Abby Lydon.

Yoder advanced to third on the hit. Irwin later took second base on defensive indifference. They both scored when Jessie Li’s two-out single dropped in front of home plate between three fielders. The Polar Bears, who had not registered a hit in the first three innings, had taken a lead.

They never trailed again.

“To not only hit home runs and be a power hitter, but to just be able to shorten up against a good pitcher and put the ball in play, it sparks a rally” said Northern head coach Emily Quatrale. “And that’s huge for us.”

Freshman Sabrina Paulin later delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth inning. Sophomore Sammy Magee scored the winning run and pitched a complete game. But while the underclassmen underlined the Polar Bears’ potential throughout their unprecedented state championship run, Irwin provided a pulse in the dugout, on the field and at the plate.

“She’s so intense,” Quatrale said, “and she expects a lot from everyone. She knew this team had a lot of talent, and she spent the whole year just saying, ‘Hey guys. We’ve got the talent. Let’s work together. Let’s battle.’”

In the midst of Saturday’s battle, Irwin also provided a pivotal putout to extinguish a threat from the Titans in the top of the eighth inning. Shaler’s first two batters, Ella Nash and Alyssa Schaffold, reached base on back-to-back singles. Two batters later, with one out and Nash and Schaffold occupying second and third, Bosiljevac hit a fly ball into center field.

Irwin lined it up, gave herself a running start into the catch and launched a throw to home plate, where senior catcher Kiera O’Brine received it in plenty of time to prevent Nash from scoring after she had tagged up from third base.

“She catches everything hit out there,” Quatrale said of Irwin, “and her arm is ridiculous. You saw that today. It changes the game.”

At the plate, Irwin finished the season as the Polar Bears’ leader in hits (40), RBIs (48) and home runs. The forecast for a fifth-place finish in a preseason through a media outlet's coaches’ poll, she said, helped fuel her steady swing and the Polar Bears’ penchant for putting up big numbers. Northern scored 10 runs or more in 15 of its 24 wins.

“It was kind of an insult,” Irwin said of the fifth-place prediction, “but throughout the regular season, we kind of ran with it. We showed that we’re a team to bring the punch every game and bring our bats, that’s for sure.”

Irwin’s experience and senior status made her a leader to the Polar Bears’ crop of underclassmen. From her numbers on the field to the intensity in her approach to some uplifting words to teammates in the dugout, Irwin embraced the role, and Northern embraced its collective potential, punctuating its run with state gold.

“Overall, it was a team effort,” Irwin said. “I’ve always loved repping the purple and white, but everything good that comes to an end leads to a new beginning.”

That new beginning takes Irwin to Lock Haven, where she plans to study accounting while continuing her softball career and carrying with her the memories she and her Northern teammates created Saturday in their historic win.

“Softball has been a huge part of my life,” Irwin said. “Obviously, training all year round, playing travel and school ball, it’s a lot, but it’s definitely worth it. Celebrating with teams and coaches, it’s what makes it worth it.”

