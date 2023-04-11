Coaching and pitching staffs will always pronounce their trust in their defense. For Greencastle-Antrim, the statement is no mere lip service.

The Blue Devils’ fielders showed exactly why they have earned that faith Tuesday at Northern York with their play over the late innings, and the effort ensured Meadow Gambacurta’s fourth-inning home run would stand as the difference in their 2-1 victory over the Polar Bears.

All three Greencastle outfielders took potential extra-base hits away from Northern, as the Blue Devils clung to their one-run lead, ensuring their squad would stay unbeaten and at the front of the pack in an ultra-competitive Mid-Penn Colonial Division.

“Our defense has played well all year,” Greencastle coach Mark DeCarli said. “I think all year we’ve only had two errors. Our outfield was outstanding today. Lexi Jones in left field catching two potential home run balls, then Emma Broadwater making a diving play in right. If she doesn’t make that play, it’s a triple or even a home run.”

While every inning saw at least one of the squads put a runner on base, the game’s scoring was confined to the third and fourth innings. Greencastle (6-0, 5-0 Colonial) took the first lead when Jones worked a leadoff walk in the third and advanced via a stolen base, a sacrifice fly and a throwing error.

Northern (5-2, 4-1) got the run back in the bottom half of the frame, though the Polar Bears were left wanting more. They loaded the bases with no outs but only scratched across a single run with Hailey Irwin’s sacrifice fly. Greencastle pitcher Sophie Layton induced two more quick outs following the RBI to end the threat.

Leading off the fourth, Gambacurta drove the second pitch she saw over the fence in center to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead. It was their first home run of the season in the team's sixth game.

“One through nine, we can hit,” DeCarli said. “But when you’re looking at girls for that big hit, our three-four hitters were looking at them come through, and Meadow came through. Last year she had a home run here, too.”

After allowing the home run, Northern pitcher Grace Singer kept the Polar Bears within one run. She set down the next three hitters in the order, and then allowed only one runner to reach base — via error — over the next three innings.

“That’s one of her biggest strengths as a pitcher,” Northern coach Emily Quatrale said. “She’s quick to forget. Anything like that happens, she just moves on and gets the next couple of batters. She’s been very solid for us and very consistent this year.”

Singer’s effort shifted the pressure to Layton and her defense, and they stood up to it as Northern stung the ball throughout the later frames. Center fielder Sydney Orndorff turned a double play to end the fifth, cutting down a Northern runner at third; right fielder Broadwater made her diving grab to open the sixth; and left fielder Jones hauled in a ball on their warning track to lead off the seventh.

It all added up to a tough-luck outcome for a Polar Bear squad that had hit the ball hard throughout the day.

“They have a lot of quick outfielders, and we just weren’t hitting the gaps,” Quatrale said. “You can’t really complain when they are hitting them like that. Some days it just happens.”

