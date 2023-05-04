HARRISBURG — It's not an understatement to say that things didn't go as planned for Cumberland Valley the last time it met Central Dauphin on the softball diamond. The Eagles surrendered seven first-inning runs on their way to a 16-8 defeat at the hands of the Rams three weeks ago.

It did not represent Cumberland Valley's talent or ability, nor did it showcase the rivalry between the Mid-Penn Commonwealth squads. Both teams saved that for the rematch on Thursday afternoon at Central Dauphin High School in a nip-and-tuck game that would be heartbreaking for whoever came out on the losing end.

Central Dauphin's Meghan Fisher made sure it wasn't the Rams, as the junior first baseman led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a high-arching fly ball down the left field line that kept carrying until it went over the temporary fence to give the Rams the 5-4 walk-off victory over Cumberland Valley.

"First game, it was just one of those things that got away from us, and we made some mistakes and couldn't come back from them," Cumberland Valley Gregg Williams said. "We knew we were a better team. We're going to battle, we're going to fight, and we're never going to quit. I just love these kids and love being around them."

Cumberland Valley drew first blood in the first inning Thursday when Emma Morgan took Central Dauphin pitcher Stella Gasper deep over the center field fence for a solo shot. The Rams immediately responded, as Kasi Loser singled home Kayla Fletcher, who had reached base on a throwing error to lead off the inning.

The score remained deadlocked at 1-1, as Gasper and Cumberland Valley starter Sydney May traded zeroes. Gasper faced one over the limit through five innings and struck out seven after settling down. May stranded a baserunner in each frame, working around two walks and a hit batter but kept the Rams' bats silent until they came to life in the bottom of the fifth.

Gasper and Fletcher led off with back-to-back singles before advancing on a Loser sacrifice. May struck out Fisher, but cleanup hitter Maddie Paul went the other way for a single that scored both runs to give Central Dauphin (14-1, 9-1 Commonwealth) a 3-1 lead.

But Cumberland Valley (10-5, 8-3) wouldn't go quietly. The Eagles scratched out a two-out rally behind an Annika Shearer infield single and an Emma Stroup walk. That brought up the hot-hitting Morgan, who lashed a double into the left-center field gap to tie the game. After May worked a walk, Maddie Martin singled to drive home Morgan with the go-ahead run and a 4-3 lead.

Faced with the prospect of only its second loss this season, Central Dauphin once again had an answer as Bre Lock led off with a double, advanced to third base on a passed ball, and scampered home on a sacrifice fly from Kenzie McClune.

"That's actually what I'm most proud of," Central Dauphin head coach Sam Hartley said. "Last year, we were pretty good, but we had these innings where things would just fall apart. Like good hitting, bad fielding or bad luck can be contagious. They've been able to stave that off this year."

Ady Machemer reached scoring position for the Eagles in the top of the seventh but was stranded by Rams' reliever Sienna Burston on an inning-ending groundout that set the stage for Fisher's heroics.

Morgan went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three driven in, while Shearer, Stroup and Martin had the other hits for the Eagles. As a catalyst at the top of the Rams' batting order, Fletcher reached base all four times and scored twice.

May went the distance for Cumberland Valley, scattering seven hits while striking out five and in the hard-luck loss.

"She's a competitor, and she's not coming out," Williams said. "It doesn't matter if she's tired or sore. She's part of that core group of kids where every pitch and every at-bat matters. We're lucky to have the kids that we have, and they feed off of each other. It makes our job pretty easy."

