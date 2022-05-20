The final District 3 softball power ratings through games played May 19 (updated at 12:29 a.m. Friday). Ratings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff pairings. Conference playoff games do not count toward the power ratings, only regular season games played through May 19. Ratings are final after games played May 19 and D3 playoff brackets should be released Friday.
Class A (top 2 qualify)
1. Millersburg (17-3) - 0.644022
2. Halifax (13-6) - 0.536625
-----
3. Greenwood (0-18) - 0.223571
Class AA (top 4 qualify)
1. Brandywine Heights (15-4) - 0.636364
2. Fairfield (14-4) - 0.622820
3. Delone Catholic (13-6) - 0.580852
4. Upper Dauphin (12-8) - 0.498513
-----
5. Newport (5-14) - 0.333044
6. Lancaster Mennonite (5-13) - 0.321050
7. York Catholic (1-19) - 0.265031
8. Antietam (0-16) - 0.240798
9. Columbia (0-15) - 0.240233
10. Steelton Highspire (0-0) - 0.000000
Class AAA (top 8 qualify)
1. Littlestown (17-3) - 0.690452
2. Kutztown (16-4) - 0.674108
3. Bermudian Springs (16-3) - 0.669080
4. Trinity (13-6) - 0.621451
5. Susquenita (17-3) - 0.621245
6. Annville-Cleona (12-8) - 0.538318
7. Oley Valley (8-11) - 0.453302
8. Boiling Springs (5-13) - 0.423976
------
9. Biglerville (8-12) - 0.423670
10. Lancaster Catholic (7-13) - 0.407515
11. Pequea Valley (6-12) - 0.406698
12. Wyomissing (6-13) - 0.394236
13. Tulpehocken (5-14) - 0.379104
14. Camp Hill (3-15) - 0.376180
15. Hanover (5-14) - 0.347785
Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)
1. Hamburg (16-3) - 0.724719
2. East Pennsboro (14-2) - 0.723828
3. Big Spring (17-3) - 0.719904
4. Northern Lebanon (17-3) - 0.707831
5. Fleetwood (14-4) - 0.664970
6. Berks Catholic (13-3) - 0.640348
7. Middletown (15-5) - 0.608984
8. Conrad Weiser (11-8) - 0.578518
9. Kennard Dale (11-9) - 0.553682
10. Eastern York (11-9) - 0.543942
------
11. Bishop McDevitt (8-12) - 0.527614
12. Eastern Lebanon County (10-9) - 0.523320
13. West York (7-13) - 0.505834
14. Octorara (6-13) - 0.423356
15. West Perry (5-15) - 0.416484
16. Susquehanna Township (2-15) - 0.368545
17. Schuylkill Valley (4-13) - 0.361293
18. James Buchanan (1-19) - 0.294707
Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)
1. Exeter Township (16-4) - 0.741685
2. Shippensburg (17-3) - 0.731581
3. Lampeter Strasburg (14-4) - 0.726117
4. Lower Dauphin (14-4) - 0.722620
5. South Western (15-3) - 0.710007
6. Solanco (14-5) - 0.696675
7. Palmyra (13-5) - 0.690619
8. Elizabethtown (13-7) - 0.680751
9. Mechanicsburg (14-6) - 0.678713
10. Northeastern (14-6) - 0.671829
11. Twin Valley (13-6) - 0.659329
12. New Oxford (12-7) - 0.655358
13. Manheim Central (14-5) - 0.652641
14. Northern York (13-7) - 0.644850
15. Donegal (13-6) - 0.642097
16. Waynesboro (12-7) - 0.638161
-----
17. Greencastle Antrim (11-9) - 0.591610
18. Conestoga Valley (8-12) - 0.560184
19. Hershey (8-10) - 0.530080
20. Dover (8-11) - 0.526580
21. Cedar Cliff (6-14) - 0.511546
22. Garden Spot (7-12) - 0.483254
23. Cocalico (6-13) - 0.445912
24. Red Land (4-16) - 0.444818
25. Susquehannock (6-14) - 0.440066
26. Daniel Boone (4-15) - 0.439968
27. Gettysburg (7-13) - 0.438791
28. Spring Grove Area (2-18) - 0.352790
29. Muhlenberg (2-14) - 0.341941
30. York Suburban (3-16) - 0.324722
31. Milton Hershey (2-16) - 0.301394
Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)
1. Central York (18-1) - 0.774852
2. Penn Manor (18-2) - 0.769941
3. Cumberland Valley (15-3) - 0.759187
4. Chambersburg Area (14-5) - 0.730844
5. Central Dauphin (13-6) - 0.714778
6. Warwick (12-5) - 0.712294
7. Hempfield (11-8) - 0.660841
8. Manheim Township (11-9- 0 0.653077
9. Governor Mifflin (12-7) - 0.630588
10. Dallastown (11-8) - 0.620895
11. Wilson (10-9- 0 0.613279
12. Carlisle (11-8) - 0.609092
-----
13. Ephrata (9-10) - 0.580494
14. Harrisburg (9-6) - 0.546997
15. Cedar Crest (7-13) - 0.535955
16. Central Dauphin East (8-12) - 0.526230
17. York County School of Technology (9-10) - 0.455090
18. Red Lion (3-14) - 0.401090
19. J P McCaskey (3-17) - 0.386463
20. Reading (4-16) - 0.367189
21. Lebanon (0-19) - 0.280153
22. William Penn (0-19) - 0.252737