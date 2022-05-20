 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Final District 3 softball power ratings through games played May 19

  • Updated
  • 0
Mechanicsburg Lower Dauphin 3.JPG

Mechanicsburg's Emily Bittner gets a base hit during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone softball game against Lower Dauphin Monday at Mechanicsburg High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The final District 3 softball power ratings through games played May 19 (updated at 12:29 a.m. Friday). Ratings are compiled by District 3 and will be used to determine district playoff pairings. Conference playoff games do not count toward the power ratings, only regular season games played through May 19. Ratings are final after games played May 19 and D3 playoff brackets should be released Friday.

Class A (top 2 qualify)

1. Millersburg (17-3) - 0.644022

2. Halifax (13-6) - 0.536625

-----

3. Greenwood (0-18) - 0.223571

Class AA (top 4 qualify)

1. Brandywine Heights (15-4) - 0.636364

2. Fairfield (14-4) - 0.622820

3. Delone Catholic (13-6) - 0.580852

4. Upper Dauphin (12-8) - 0.498513

-----

5. Newport (5-14) - 0.333044

6. Lancaster Mennonite (5-13) - 0.321050

7. York Catholic (1-19) - 0.265031

8. Antietam (0-16) - 0.240798

9. Columbia (0-15) - 0.240233

10. Steelton Highspire (0-0) - 0.000000

Class AAA (top 8 qualify)

1. Littlestown (17-3) - 0.690452

2. Kutztown (16-4) - 0.674108

3. Bermudian Springs (16-3) -  0.669080

4. Trinity (13-6) - 0.621451

5. Susquenita (17-3) - 0.621245

6. Annville-Cleona (12-8) - 0.538318

7. Oley Valley (8-11) - 0.453302

8. Boiling Springs (5-13) - 0.423976

------

9. Biglerville (8-12) - 0.423670

10. Lancaster Catholic (7-13) - 0.407515

11. Pequea Valley (6-12) - 0.406698

12. Wyomissing (6-13) - 0.394236

13. Tulpehocken (5-14) - 0.379104

14. Camp Hill (3-15) - 0.376180

15. Hanover (5-14) - 0.347785

Class AAAA (top 10 qualify)

1. Hamburg (16-3) - 0.724719

2. East Pennsboro (14-2) - 0.723828

3. Big Spring (17-3) - 0.719904

4. Northern Lebanon (17-3) - 0.707831

5. Fleetwood (14-4) - 0.664970

6. Berks Catholic (13-3) - 0.640348

7. Middletown (15-5) - 0.608984

8. Conrad Weiser (11-8) - 0.578518

9. Kennard Dale (11-9) - 0.553682

10. Eastern York (11-9) - 0.543942

------

11. Bishop McDevitt (8-12) - 0.527614

12. Eastern Lebanon County (10-9) - 0.523320

13. West York (7-13) - 0.505834

14. Octorara (6-13) - 0.423356

15. West Perry (5-15) - 0.416484

16. Susquehanna Township (2-15) - 0.368545

17. Schuylkill Valley (4-13) - 0.361293

18. James Buchanan (1-19) - 0.294707

Class AAAAA (top 16 qualify)

1. Exeter Township (16-4) - 0.741685

2. Shippensburg (17-3) - 0.731581

3. Lampeter Strasburg (14-4) - 0.726117

4. Lower Dauphin (14-4) - 0.722620

5. South Western (15-3) - 0.710007

6. Solanco (14-5) - 0.696675

7. Palmyra (13-5) - 0.690619 

8. Elizabethtown (13-7) - 0.680751

9. Mechanicsburg (14-6) - 0.678713

10. Northeastern (14-6) - 0.671829

11. Twin Valley (13-6) - 0.659329

12. New Oxford (12-7) - 0.655358

13. Manheim Central (14-5) - 0.652641

14. Northern York (13-7) - 0.644850

15. Donegal (13-6) - 0.642097

16. Waynesboro (12-7) - 0.638161

-----

17. Greencastle Antrim (11-9) - 0.591610

18. Conestoga Valley (8-12) -  0.560184

19. Hershey (8-10) - 0.530080

20. Dover (8-11) - 0.526580

21. Cedar Cliff (6-14) - 0.511546

22. Garden Spot (7-12) - 0.483254

23. Cocalico (6-13) - 0.445912

24. Red Land (4-16) - 0.444818

25. Susquehannock (6-14) - 0.440066

26. Daniel Boone (4-15) - 0.439968

27. Gettysburg (7-13) - 0.438791

28. Spring Grove Area (2-18) - 0.352790

29. Muhlenberg (2-14) - 0.341941

30. York Suburban (3-16) - 0.324722

31. Milton Hershey (2-16) - 0.301394

Class AAAAAA (top 12 qualify)

1. Central York (18-1) - 0.774852

2. Penn Manor (18-2) - 0.769941

3. Cumberland Valley (15-3) - 0.759187

4. Chambersburg Area (14-5) - 0.730844

5. Central Dauphin (13-6) - 0.714778

6. Warwick (12-5) - 0.712294

7. Hempfield (11-8) - 0.660841

8. Manheim Township (11-9- 0 0.653077

9. Governor Mifflin (12-7) - 0.630588

10. Dallastown (11-8) - 0.620895

11. Wilson (10-9- 0 0.613279

12. Carlisle (11-8) - 0.609092

-----

13. Ephrata (9-10) - 0.580494

14. Harrisburg (9-6) - 0.546997

15. Cedar Crest (7-13) - 0.535955

16. Central Dauphin East (8-12) - 0.526230

17. York County School of Technology (9-10) - 0.455090

18. Red Lion (3-14) - 0.401090

19. J P McCaskey (3-17) - 0.386463

20. Reading (4-16) - 0.367189

21. Lebanon (0-19) - 0.280153

22. William Penn (0-19) - 0.252737

