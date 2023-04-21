With the benefit of a 4-0 lead, Littlestown ace Cassidy Stonesifer went straight to attacking the Boiling Springs lineup in the bottom of the first inning of Thursday’s nonleague softball game. She recorded the first two outs on six pitches, all of them strikes, but when Bubbler senior catcher Emma Decker stepped up to the plate – with Jason Aldean’s “My Kind of Party” blaring from the speakers – Stonesifer took a different, more careful, approach, with pitches high in the zone and away from where Decker could do damage with the barrel of the bat.

Decker drew a five-pitch walk, the only one Stonesifer issued in a complete-game victory. She also singled and drove in a run in the seventh inning for the Bubblers, who steadied themselves after the four-run first inning in a 7-4 loss. Boiling Springs dropped to 2-9 with the setback against the undefeated Bolts, but the losses in the season’s first half included one-run decisions against Greencastle-Antrim and Shippensburg, two of the frontrunners in the loaded Mid-Penn Colonial Division.

“We’ve stopped focusing on wins and losses,” Decker said. “We’re really working on building each other up as a team and working as a team on the field. I know the word ‘team’ is something that everyone uses, but it is so important to us right now. We’re trying to build a team culture, and I think that’s going to help us on the field.”

The Bubblers, in head coach Eric Dershem’s first season at the helm, have searched for consistency while building their identity. Decker, in her third season as the team’s starting catcher, has led the charge.

“She exemplifies what leadership is," Dershem said. "She really does. She makes sure everyone gets what they need, that they’re pumped up when they need pumped up. If they need a little pat on the back or they need a little tough love, she does it.”

Softball has been part of Decker’s identity since she started playing for a 6u team in the South Middleton recreation league. She joined a travel program at the 12u level. With the 2020 spring season spiked due to COVID-19 precautions, Decker had to wait to make her varsity debut at Boiling Springs, but when high school sports resumed, she earned the starting spot at catcher as a sophomore.

It helped her grow on and off the field.

“I had to kind of create that confidence to be a leader when everyone on the field was older than me,” Decker said, “so that kind of changed it for me. Since then, softball has made me a better leader in the classroom, in clubs, stuff like that.”

Carly Galbraith – Boiling Springs’ senior shortstop at the time and the team’s single-season home run record-holder – gave Decker a vote of confidence as she adjusted to her role on the varsity team. The words stuck with Decker, who has tried to pass it along to the younger players on the current roster while embracing the responsibility of a catcher.

“The catcher is the leader,” Dershem said. “They see every play. They touch the ball on just about every play, and when you have someone with the leadership skills that she has, and she’s helpful in posting up for your teammates, it’s huge.”

Decker has also sharpened her leadership skills away from the softball field. In the winter, she served as one of four senior captains for Boiling Springs’ basketball team.

“Bench energy was a big thing for us,” said, “and I think that has actually translated into the dugout here. We focus a lot on dugout energy, and I think that’s something that I’ve picked up more from basketball.”

It has resonated with her teammates, particularly the pitchers with whom Decker shares a bond on the field. Delaney Lawyer, who started in the circle Thursday, said Decker showers her with constant uplifting messages.

“No matter what the situation is,” Lawyer said, “she always just picks me up.”

Dershem said Decker brings the same consistency to her approach at the plate, where she’s batting .500 with three doubles, a home run and 15 RBIs.

“She has a short-term memory,” Dershem said. “She might have a bad swing or watch a strike go by, but she goes in there thinking, ‘I’m going to hit the ball. I’m going to hit the ball every single time.’ And that’s the right mindset. She goes in there expecting to do her best, and that’s what helps the other girls when they see it. No matter what the count is or how down she is or if she had a bad at-bat the last time, she’ll respond. That goes a long way.”

Decker said she helped build that confidence during the college recruiting process, where she played in front of the discerning eyes of next-level coaches. Despite pushing to play in college, she decided to focus on her studies while pursuing a degree in nursing at Penn State University.

Despite the short-term memory at the plate, Decker has built long-lasting memories as one of the cornerstones of a Boiling Springs softball program in transition. She cited qualifying for districts in 2021 and 2022 as some of her fondest high school memories and plans to savor the final weeks of her senior season.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” she said. “Bubbler softball is something that I will forever remember and love, and the memories on this field, I’ll cherish forever. But I know that everything has to come to an end, and this is kind of the end of it soon.”

In the meantime, she plans to take the same consistent approach to the plate and behind it as the Bubblers build an identity with her influence baked into it.

“I see passion,” Dershem said. “I really do. These girls want to win. I think they just need to learn to win.”