Rybacki's three-run triple capped a 12-run second inning for the Wildcats in their District 3 Class 5A opener against Elizabethtown.
Tim Gross
The Mid-Penn released its coaches’ list of spring all-stars Saturday.
Earning top honors were Big Spring's Madalyn Black and East Pennsboro's Jackie Capers, the Colonial Division and Capital Division players of the year, and Mechanicsburg's Sam Rybacki, who shared Keystone Division honors with Palmyra's Mollie White.
Mechanicsburg's Gail Hiestand and East Pennsboro’s Sharon Etter also received coach of the year honors in their respective divisions.
Here is the list of local players honored. For the full list of all-stars, click
. here Commonwealth Division
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kylee Miller, Chambersburg
COACH OF THE YEAR: Sam Hartley, Central Dauphin
First Team – Emmalee Mowery, Cedar Cliff
First Team – Emma Morgan, Cumberland Valley
First Team – Annika Barbour, Red Land
Second Team – Keira Price, Cedar Cliff
Second Team – Sydney May, Cumberland Valley
Second Team – Annika Shearer, Cumberland Valley
Second Team – Karlye Strawser, Red Land
Honorable Mention – Chloe Hambright, Cedar Cliff
Honorable Mention – Maddie Martin, Cumberland Valley
Honorable Mention – Korri Brown, Red Land
Honorable Mention – Keira Devor, Red Land
Keystone Division
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Sam Rybacki, Mechanicsburg; Mollie White, Palmyra
COACH OF THE YEAR: Gail Hiestand, Mechanicsburg
First Team – Katelyn Coldren, Carlisle
First Team – Alexis Kline, Carlisle
First Team – Emily Bittner, Mechanicsburg
First Team – Jada Lacey, Mechanicsburg
First Team – Lauren Paul, Mechanicsburg
First Team – Sam Rybacki, Mechanicsburg
Second Team – Jana Fetterman, Carlisle
Second Team – Macy Barnhart, Carlisle
Second Team – Kelsea Harshbarger, Mechanicsburg
Second Team – Bella DeMaio, Mechanicsburg
Honorable Mention – Allison Coldren, Carlisle
Honorable Mention – Molly Renninger, Carlisle
Honorable Mention – Chelsea Heckert, Mechanicsburg
Colonial Division
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Madalyn Black, Big Spring
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark DeCarli, Greencastle-Antrim
First Team – Madalyn Black, Big Spring
First Team – Fallon Feaser, Big Spring
First Team – Emma Decker, Boiling Springs
First Team – Hailey Irwin, Northern
First Team – Tayler Yoder, Northern
First Team – Cierra Bender, Shippensburg
Second Team – Jaden Hair, Big Spring
Second Team – Isabel Allen, Boiling SPrings
Second Team – Jessie Li, Northern
Second Team – Sammy Magee, Northern
Second Team – Olivia Lebitz, Shippensburg
Honorable Mention – Raychael Holtry, Big Spring
Honorable Mention – Zoey Zimmerman, Big Spring
Honorable Mention – Maya Fields, Boiling Springs
Honorable Mention – Hannah Keith, Northern
Honorable Mention – Rachel Mullen, Shippensburg
Capital Division
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jackie Capers, East Pennsboro
COACH OF THE YEAR: Sharon Etter, East Pennsboro
First Team – Madison Badali, East Pennsboro
First Team – Jackie Capers, East Pennsboro
First Team – Zoe Holbert, East Pennsboso
First Team – Irys Kline, East Pennsboro
First Team – Molly Maney, Trinity
First Team – Molly Whitmyer, Trinity
Second Team – Ella Harter, East Pennsboro
Second Team – Chelsea Hoover, East Pennsboro
Second Team – Nalyssa Nerat, East Pennsboro
Second Team – Allie Ashenbrenner, Trinity
Second Team – Maddie Smith, Trinity
Honorable Mention – Madison Tate, East Pennsboro
Honorable Mention – Avery Holtzapple Trinity
Honorable Mention – Taylor Lawrence, Trinity
Photos: Northern defeats Mechanicsburg for District 3 Class 5A softball crown
Northern celebrates after defeating Mechanicsburg in the District 3 Class 5A Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern celebrates after defeating Mechanicsburg in the District 3 Class 5 Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's pitcher Sam Rybacki throws a strike during the first inning of their District 3 Class 5 Chapionship game against Northern on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's pitcher Sam Rybacki throws a strike during the first inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game against Northern on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's pitcher Sam Rybacki, right, makes a safe slide into second base ahead of the catch from Northern's Jessica Li during the first inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Northern's Hannah Galbraith, right, steals second base in front of Mechanicsburg's Lauren Paul during the second inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Sabrina Paulin smiles as she heads for third base after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game against Mechanicsburg on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Sabrina Paulin, center, is cheered by her teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game against Mechanicsburg on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Samantha Magee fires in a strike during the third inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game against Mechanicsburg on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Lauren Paul catches a high pop fly ball to the infield for the out during the third inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game against Northern on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern takes the field during the third inning of their District 3 Class 5A Championship game against Mechanicsburg on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Emily Randalls, left, gets the out at first base against Mechanicsburg's Kelsea Harshbarger during the fourth inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Kelsea Harshbarger, left, gets the out at first base against Northern's Sabrina Paulin during the fifth inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Lauren Paul catches a pop fly ball to make the out against Northern's Tayler Yoder during the fifth inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Kiera O'Brine catches a pop fly ball at home plate to make the out during the sixth inning of their District 3 Class 5 Championship game against Mechanicsburg on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern celebrates after defeating Mechanicsburg in the District 3 Class 5 Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern celebrates after defeating Mechanicsburg in the District 3 Class 5 Championship game on Thursday at Messiah University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!