Julia Herman’s single in the bottom of the seventh inning plated Abby Haight and gave the Jersey Shore Bulldogs a 7-6 win over East Pennsboro in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A softball playoffs Monday afternoon in Williamsport.

A back-and-forth game saw the District 4 champion Bulldogs (14-9) stretch a 3-2 lead to 5-2 lead with two runs in the bottom of the third inning on a bases-loaded walk and a fielder’s choice.

The District 3 runner-up Panthers (16-4) rallied for four runs in the top of the fourth in a surge capped by Irys Kline’s two-run single.

Jersey Shore answered in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single from Jaymison Stellfox. Neither team scored until the bottom of the seventh when Stellfox drew a one-out walk. With Haight pinch-running, Lynna Clark Clark advanced her with a single, and Herman drove her in with the walk-off RBI.

Jersey Shore advances to face Blue Mountain, a 15-0 winner over Swenson, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Also in Class 4A

Belle Vernon 6, Trinity 3: A four-run sixth inning pushed the opener out of reach and helped the WPIAL champions advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals opposite Elizabeth forward.

The Leopards (19-4) took a lead in the bottom of the first when Alexa Daniels led off with a single and later scored on a Metikosh groundout. They added a run in the third on a Lauren VanDivner double that plated Sydney Stark. Gracie Sokol, Maren Metikosh, VanDivner and Ava Zubovic drove in the crucial sixth-inning insurance runs.

Maddie Smith, Ariel Cook and Taylor Lawrence drove in the three runs for the Shamrocks (17-7) in their season-ending loss.

