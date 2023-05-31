ANNVILLE — Sometimes, it’s just not your day.

That was the sentiment in East Pennsboro’s dugout following a 10-2 loss to Lampeter-Strasburg in the District 3 4A softball championship game Thursday afternoon at Lebanon Valley College.

“Today, it just wasn’t in the cards for us,” East Pennsboro coach Sharon Etter said.

The No. 10 Pioneers (13-10) jumped out to an early lead when Kara Scranton ripped a 2-run home run over the left-field fence with two outs in the first inning.

“When I hit it, I was like, shocked,” Scranton said. “It felt really good.”

The early lead allowed L-S pitcher Maura Savoca to settle into an early groove, retiring the first eight Panther batters in order on just 20 pitches.

“She came out and really hit the corners,” second-year L-S coach Earl Rutledge said. “She did a real good job today, threw some good changeups in there to keep them off pace, got ahead in the count, and whenever you don’t walk too many in this game, you can win ballgames.”

With Savoca in an early groove, the Pioneer offense kept putting up runs, adding two more in the second inning, aided by three Panther errors.

“That’s not typically my team,” Etter said. ”We usually don’t make errors, but in this type of game, you all know, anything goes.”

L-S scored one more run in the fourth inning on a two-out double by Towson commit Brooke Zuber. The Pioneers then exploded for five runs in the fifth, scoring all five before the Panthers recorded an out.

East Pennsboro (16-4) scored one run in the bottom half of the inning on a Chelsea Hoover single to avoid the mercy rule and keep the game alive. The Panthers added another run in the final frame on back-to-back doubles by Madison Tate and Nalyssa Nerat.

It just wasn’t enough, as the Pioneers recorded the final out and celebrated their third District 3 softball title. They became the lowest-seeded team to win a district crown since No. 11 Governor Mifflin lifted a trophy in 2009.

“We’ve been scoring a lot of runs,” Rutledge said. “We play 5A and 6A teams, so our schedule is really tough. Our record is misleading.”

Savoca allowed eight hits and two earned runs over the first six innings. She was relieved by Lock Haven commit Ally Raub, who recorded the final three outs without issue.

“Maura was great,” Scranton said. “It made her feel more comfortable to have that insurance (runs) that we gave her. ... It was great.”

PSU Brandywine commit Jackie Capers pitched the entire game for the Panthers, throwing 127 pitchers and allowing eight runs while striking out four.

“It was just a lot going on in the game,” Etter said. “It just wasn’t our day today. You have your days your A-game is on and other games you’re not. That’s just the way it came today.”

East Pennsboro, coming off its second appearance in a district title game, qualified for the state playoffs. As the District 3 runner-up, the Panthers are scheduled to face District 4 champion Jersey Shore Monday on the road at a time to be determined.

