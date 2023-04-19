Since suffering its first loss of the softball season five days ago, East Pennsboro's softball team has been determined to get back to what it does best: hitting, aggressive base running and solid defense.

First came Monday's 15-0 thrashing at Camp Hill. Next, against Mid-Penn Capital Division foe Trinity Wednesday afternoon at Wass Park, the Panthers belted out 12 hits on their way to a convincing 10-2 victory over the host Shamrocks.

"This is the Panthers team that we've had for the past three years since we had COVID in 2020," East Pennsboro shortstop Zoe Holbert said. "We know how we can play. We know what we need to do, and we get it done. We're 12 deep. We're a hitting team. We're a fielding team. We've got the whole package."

East Pennsboro (7-1, 6-0 Capital) had defeated Trinity 3-2 earlier in the season when they rallied from two runs down with a three-run bottom of the sixth inning. The Panthers needed no such late-game heroics on Wednesday, as they scored four runs in the third inning before adding to their advantage in three of the next four frames.

Holbert gave East Pennsboro the lead when she flared a bases-loaded single into right field, scoring Madison Badali and Chelsea Hoover, who doubled and singled, respectively, to get on base ahead of the cleanup hitter.

"Little base hits are really what gets us going," Holbert said.

The Panthers tacked on two more runs in the frame when Jackie Capers was safe at first after getting drilled in the back on the throw, and Ella Harter followed with a sacrifice fly.

In the circle, Capers responded with a shutdown bottom half of the inning, setting Trinity down in order, the only frame she wouldn't handle traffic on the base paths.

In the fifth, East Pennsboro took advantage of two Trinity errors to push across Irys Kline, who led off the inning with a walk. The Panthers utilized their speed to take the extra base and force the Trinity defense into miscues and errant throws. That kind of aggressive base running reflects their coach Sharon Etter's style.

"My nickname is Spunky. That explains it all," Etter said. "As long we keep hitting, we can capitalize with our running and challenge the other team that way."

East Pennsboro's No. 9 hitter Nalyssa Nerat led off the sixth with a drive to deep center field that momentarily found Molly Maney's glove but popped out and over the fence for Nerat's first career home run.

"A credit to her. She's worked really hard trying to get her swing more concise and being smarter at bat," Etter said. "The first time she struck out, and that ticked her off. After that, she just came through for us. I'm so happy for her."

The Panthers added four more runs in the final two frames on singles from Holbert and Badali.

Trinity (6-3, 4-3) rallied in the bottom of the seventh to spoil the shutout as Taylor Lawrence raced home on a Maney single, and Bridget Schalk scored after an infield error.

Capers scattered five hits, walking four and striking out four for the win. Her counterpart, Maddie Smith, whiffed seven for Trinity.

Badali finished the day 3-for-5 from the first spot in the Panthers' lineup, scoring twice and driving in two. Holbert went 2-for-4 with four runs batted in to bring her total to seven RBI in both games this season against Trinity.

Maney led the Shamrocks as the only batter with multiple hits going 2-for-4 with an RBI from the lead-off spot.

"This is always a big game for both of us," Etter said. "A credit to Trinity. They bring a quality game to us, and we bring a quality game to them. So it's always nice to play someone like that."

