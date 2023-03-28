East Pennsboro softball rallied from two runs down with a three-run bottom of the sixth inning, and the Panthers withstood another Trinity threat in the seventh to take a 3-2 victory in a Mid-Penn Capital Division clash in Enola Tuesday.

Freshman Gracie Barder ripped a two-run double to the gap in right center to put the Panthers ahead in the sixth.

Setting up Barder’s go-ahead hit, Chelsea Hoover started with a single to right. Iris Kline worked a walk before Zoe Holbert singled between third and short to load the bases. Jackie Capers grounded into a fielder’s choice with Hoover thrown out at home. Kline raced home on a wild pitch by Madison Smith.

After a strikeout, Barder stepped to the plate.

“I just tried to take a deep breath, clear my head and look for a pitch to put in play,” Barder said. “This was a good win for the team. We didn’t hit well today, but we got them at the right time.”

Trinity (1-1, 1-1 Capital) had more of the chances in the early stages of the game. The Shamrocks loaded the bases in the third with hits by Bridget Schalk and Molly Maney and a walk to Allie Aschenbrenner. Panther pitcher Capers induced a fielder’s choice grounder to third and recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

The Shamrocks took the lead in the fourth with one out. Ariel Cook drove in Aubrie Holtzapple with a double. Cook moved to third on a wild pitch and raced home on an errant throw to third.

In the circle, Trinity’s Smith allowed three earned runs on five hits. She walked two and punched out eight batters in six innings. Capers allowed six hits and two runs (one unearned), walked three and struck out nine.

“We had our opportunities, but we didn’t take advantage of them,” Trinity coach Glenn Reinhardt said. “Give credit to them. They took advantage of their opportunity. It was a good game between two good teams and pitchers. Today gives me a lot of encouragement for this team and where we are headed this season.”

Schalk walked in the seventh and advanced to second, but Capers buckled down and struck out all three batters to quell the threat. Capers battled out of several jams and fought through two 11-pitch at bats against Molly Whitmyer, and a 12-pitch at bat against Smith.

“Gracie had a great at-bat there as a freshman,” Panther coach Sharon Etter said. “There was something about her bat and her presence that made me keep her on the varsity team. We battled and made plays until our bats came alive. Jackie got out of a couple of jams and pitched well.”

East Pennsboro improved to 2-0 on the season.

Photos: Trinity at East Pennsboro softball