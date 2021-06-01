District 3 Softball: Top-seeded Trinity loses heartbreaker to Bermudian Springs in Class 3A semifinals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The belief was put to the test after Trinity had put together a three-run sixth to give the Shamrocks a 3-1 lead. Trinity capitalized on a trio of Bermudian miscues — two errors and a non-throw on a ground ball — and finally found its hitting stroke against Eagles starter Tori Murren. The Rocks had four hits in the frame, including a two-run single by Molly Whitmyer and an RBI single by Maddie Smith.

“Sometimes during the course of the season, even though the record doesn’t show it and the game scores don’t show it, it took the other team to give us a push to get us started at the bat,” Trinity coach Glenn Reinhardt said. “It happened again today and we responded, and we took a lead into the seventh inning. We just weren’t able to finish the job today.”

Down to its final three outs, Bermudian scratched together a pair of runs to force extras. The Eagles went single-walk-walk with one out, and Maddie Reever’s fielder’s choice groundout brought in a run to make it 3-2. Ashlynne Smith then delivered a two-out single to left to knot the game.