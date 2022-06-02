District 3 Softball: Stalnecker sparks Soutth Western in 15-1 win over Shippensburg in 5A third-place game

Thursday’s passing rain showers dwindled to a few drops by the time South Western took a 3-1 lead into the second inning of the District 3 Class 5A softball third-place game at Shippensburg. While the weather weakened, the Mustangs’ bats were just getting started.

South Western broke the game open with three runs in the fourth inning, one run in the fifth and eight in the sixth to surge to a 15-1 victory in six innings.

With the win, the Mustangs (18-4) clinched the No. 3 seed from District 3 in the state tournament with a game against the first-place team from either District 2 or District 4 in Monday’s first round. The Greyhounds open in the bottom half of the bracket against District 11 champion Southern Lehigh at a site and time to be determined.

“It’s not about the seeding,” said South Western head coach Megan Pilarcik. “It’s just the fact that now we’ve got really good momentum going into Monday, and that’s what we wanted.”

Center fielder Morgan Stalnecker provided the spark from the leadoff position. She opened the game with a single and scored the game’s first run on a Kinsley Proepper double. Proepper and Riley Crowl, who was hit by a pitch, later scored on consecutive Shippensburg errors to balloon the lead to 3-0 before the Greyhounds took their first swings of the afternoon.

“I think every ball we misplayed led to a run for them,” said Shippensburg coach Mike Peters, “and I believe almost every walk we had led to a run for them, so they certainly took advantage of our mistakes.”

The Greyhounds committed five total errors in Thursday’s game. At the plate, they scratched together four hits against Mustang pitcher Emalee Reed (6 IP, 9K, 5 BB) and scored their lone run on a Gracie Johnson home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the first inning.

“We were very flat today,” Peters said. “I don’t know if was the disappointment of not making the championship game, but I thought we had a lot of motivation with it being our last game at home for the season. Apparently, that wasn’t motivating enough because we certainly did not show up tonight. But give South Western credit. They had a great hitting attack.”

Stalnecker went 3 for 4 at the top of the order with a double, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Crowl also sent the ball over the fence with a solo shot in the fifth inning to stretch the Mustangs’ lead to 7-1. It was the last run surrendered by Shippensburg starter Cierra Bender, who pitched the first five innings. She walked one batter, hit another and collected nine strikeouts, including the 400th of her career.

Shippensburg strung together its largest offensive threat of the afternoon in the bottom of the fourth inning after South Western had plated three runs in the top half to take a 6-1 lead. Kayla Altizer led off with a single. Delaney Fischer walked, and Katara Smith loaded the bases with a one-out single. Reed worked out of the jam, though, inducing a popout to second base and catching a Laney Gilbert popup to avoid any damage.

“Even when things aren’t as smooth as she sometimes wants it,” Pilarcik said of Reed, “she’s a fighter. She’s a leader for us, and she did a really good job of working through that.”

While the Mustangs take momentum into the state tournament Monday, the Greyhounds hope to catch their collective breath, rest and regroup.

“It’s one of those games that you just throw out the window,” Peters said. “There’s not much you can do about it. You can’t overanalyze it when you have a rough night like this. You just forget about it and show up Monday.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

