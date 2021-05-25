District 3 Softball: Shippensburg nabs first District 3 Class 5A playoff victory in four years in rout of Mechanicsburg

In Tuesday’s nightcap, you can chalk up the loss to hits and runners left on base. Shippensburg tallied 14 hits compared to the ‘Cats’ six and Mechanicsburg stranded 10 on the bags, four being in scoring position.

Up next

Shippensburg advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals, taking on top-seeded Twin Valley on the Raiders’ home diamond. Tuesday’s victory over Mechanicsburg served as the program’s first district win in four years.

For the Wildcats, the loss ends its 2021 campaign.

They said it

Peters on how important it was to answer: “The momentum of the game is huge. And if a team can pick up momentum, whether it’s on defense or offense and you don’t answer that with your own momentum, something could happen and things could change.”

Lindsay on what the win means to her: “To come back as a senior, especially after losing my junior season, it’s just such a great feeling because all these girls have so much talent. And when we all come together and pitch in, we do amazing things.

Mechanicsburg head coach Gail Hiestand looking back on this season: “I told the girls, the highlight of my day is when I get out on the field with them. I am super blessed that we have been able to have a season this year because we did not know what to expect and did not know the uncertainties of what would happen. So, I think if we learned anything, we learned to appreciate those kinds of things and appreciate being together and being able to play and just don’t take things for granted.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0