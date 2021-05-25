District 3 Softball: Shippensburg nabs first District 3 Class 5A playoff victory in four years in rout of Mechanicsburg

SHIPPENSBURG — The Mechanicsburg softball team tagged Shippensburg’s Cierra Bender for a run in the bottom of the second inning, giving the Wildcats the early 1-0 edge.
At the end of the frame, Greyhound head coach Mike Peters turned to his team as they entered the dugout and said, “Let’s get that run back and hit them where they aren’t.”
And the ‘Hounds took that message to heart.
Shippensburg’s Gracie Johnson opened the third frame by reaching base on an obstruction ruling and the rout was on. Delaney Gilbert walked before Bender and Jessica Lindsay followed suit with an RBI and a two-RBI single. Kayla Altizer smacked a two-bagger two plate appearances later to drive in another and Elena Worthington singled and later scored on a wild pitch.
Using the five-hit and six-run top half of the third, No. 9-seeded Shippensburg kept the pedal down the rest of the way through, leapfrogging the No. 8 Wildcats 14-3 in Tuesday’s District 3 Class 5A playoff game at Mechanicsburg High School.
Turning point
Outside of Shippensburg’s barrage of runs in the third, the Greyhounds weren’t shy of ballooning their lead in the later frames as they tacked Wildcats’ hurler Madisyn Saposnek for a pair of runs in the fifth and six more in the seventh to seal the deal.
Mechanicsburg witnessed its share of hitting and reaching base as well — they sprayed six hits and recorded four free passes — but it wasn’t enough to mount the Greyhounds’ 14 knocks.
Standing out
It was an all-around team effort for the ‘Hounds as each player in the starting lineup slashed one hit, prompting Shippensburg to bat-around on two occasions.
However, Shippensburg received help from Bender — who produced Mid-Penn triple-crown type numbers during the regular season — at the dish and in the circle. In the batter’s box, Bender’s evening went to the tune of a 2-for-5 line, including an insurance grand slam in the seventh inning to compliment her five RBIs. On the rubber, she worked a complete game, permitting three earned runs on six knocks while fanning seven.
For the Wildcats, Kait Hower, Lindsey Kaufman and Saposnek accounted for the team’s trio of RBIs. Kendra Grove laced the lone extra-base hit, a fifth-inning three-bagger.
By the numbers
Four and 10.2. At the conclusion of the teams’ regular season, both squads found themselves with a four-game streak of their own, the ‘Hounds winning their four and Mechanicsburg sliding into a four-game skid.
Prior to the four losses, the Wildcats were owners of 13 wins in their previous 14 contests and averaged a mind-boggling 10.2 runs a game. In the four consecutive drops, they combined for eight runs total.
In Tuesday’s nightcap, you can chalk up the loss to hits and runners left on base. Shippensburg tallied 14 hits compared to the ‘Cats’ six and Mechanicsburg stranded 10 on the bags, four being in scoring position.
Up next
Shippensburg advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals, taking on top-seeded Twin Valley on the Raiders’ home diamond. Tuesday’s victory over Mechanicsburg served as the program’s first district win in four years.
For the Wildcats, the loss ends its 2021 campaign.
They said it
Peters on how important it was to answer: “The momentum of the game is huge. And if a team can pick up momentum, whether it’s on defense or offense and you don’t answer that with your own momentum, something could happen and things could change.”
Lindsay on what the win means to her: “To come back as a senior, especially after losing my junior season, it’s just such a great feeling because all these girls have so much talent. And when we all come together and pitch in, we do amazing things.
Mechanicsburg head coach Gail Hiestand looking back on this season: “I told the girls, the highlight of my day is when I get out on the field with them. I am super blessed that we have been able to have a season this year because we did not know what to expect and did not know the uncertainties of what would happen. So, I think if we learned anything, we learned to appreciate those kinds of things and appreciate being together and being able to play and just don’t take things for granted.”