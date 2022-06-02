District 3 Softball: Saposnek, Grove shine but Mechanicsburg falls to Lampeter-Strasburg in 5A fifth-place game

LAMPETER — When Mechanicsburg players Madisyn Saposnek and Kendra Grove were freshmen, the top-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg Pioneers comfortably eliminated the Wildcats 15-9 in the first round of the District 3 softball playoffs.

The two teams again met on Thursday afternoon three years later, though the stakes were much higher this time. The contest would decide fifth place in the Class 5A bracket and, more importantly, a berth in the PIAA Championships, where Mechanicsburg has never played a game.

The seniors rose to the occasion as Saposnek pitched well, and Grove carried the offensive load. Still, the Wildcats came up short to Lampeter-Strasburg, ending Mechanicsburg’s season with a 3-2 loss to the defending state champions.

“I’m most proud that we battled to the end,” Mechanicsburg head coach Gail Hiestand said. “After giving up three runs to come back out and keep fighting, as a coach, that’s all I can ask for. I wanted a different result for them.”

Saposnek retired the first seven batters she faced, but back-to-back errors put runners on the corners with one out. In a race against the weather, as the winds swirled and skies darkened, the Eastern University commit induced a shallow pop fly to right fielder Sam Rybacki for the second out that held both runners in place.

But then the rains came suddenly and emphatically, forcing the umpires to pull everyone off the field for what turned out to be a 25-minute rain delay. Lampeter-Strasburg (17-5) reclaimed the momentum Mechanicsburg lost with the stoppage when play resumed. Ally Raub cleared the bases with a double down the left-field line, and Keiva Middleton followed with a single to pace the Pioneers to a 3-0 lead.

“I hated it,” Hiestand said of the delay. “I did not want to start the inning. I said that to blue. I don’t want that delay in the middle of an inning. I felt confident going back out that we could get out of the inning, but it wasn’t in the cards today.

“Our defense let her down. It’s hard to beat a good team when you do that.”

Mechanicsburg (16-8) got on the board in the top of the fifth inning when Rybacki singled, stole second, and scored when the errant throw from the outfield rolled out of play. But opportunities against Lampeter-Strasburg starter Middelton were fleeting as the Lock Haven commit racked up ten strikeouts in the game.

The first hit for Mechanicsburg was Grove’s single past the shortstop for her 100th career varsity hit. Two innings later, the third baseman launched a no-doubt home run to pull the Wildcats within a run. But they couldn’t find the equalizer in the game’s final six outs.

“I’m so happy we could extend our season so she could get 100 hits,” Hiestand said. “She lost her sophomore season, so I can’t even imagine how many she’d have career-wise if she had another season. I’m so incredibly happy that she ended her high school career with a home run. I can’t write it better than that.”

Saposnek allowed three unearned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two.

“I’m extremely proud of my teammates, especially Mads, pitching every game and putting her heart out on the field today,” Grove said.

“I’m honored to be their coach,” Hiestand said of her seniors. “They were four-year starters. They set the tone to get us here. We hadn’t won a district game since 1979. They set the example to the younger kids that this is the expectation. They set the bar in the program to where we want to go and even further next year.”

