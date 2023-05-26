Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Five Sentinel area teams remain in the hunt for a District 3 softball title in their respective classifications as the tournament heads into semifinals scheduled for Tuesday.

Cumberland Valley (Class 6A), Mechanicsburg and Northern (Class 5A), and East Pennsboro and Trinity (Class 4A) are set for semifinals. The Class 6A and 5A semifinalists have already qualified for states.

Following is a breakdown of each of Tuesday’s local matchups.

Class 6A

Twelve teams qualified, four advance to states

No. 4 Cumberland Valley (14-5) at No. 1 Chambersburg (19-2)

When/where: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. at Chambersburg

How they got here: After receiving first-round byes, the Eagles and Trojans held serve at home in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Cumberland Valley held off a late push from Warwick for a 9-7 victory while Chambersburg defeated Hempfield 10-2.

Next up: The winner advances to Thursday’s championship game against either No. 2 Central Dauphin or No. 3 Governor Mifflin. The semifinal losers will play for third place and state tournament seeding Thursday.

Head-to-head: The Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivals split a pair of head-to-head regular-season games. The Eagles won Round One 6-5 with a Maddie Martin walk-off home run March 27. The Trojans answered with a 1-0 victory in 12 innings April 20 behind a five-hit shutout from Kylee Miller.

Notes: The Eagles are in the semifinals for the first time since 2015 and are aiming for their first championship-game berth since 2015 … Chambersburg lost to Warwick in the 2021 championship game … Cumberland Valley pitcher Sydney May, who earned the win Thursday, pitched 17 1/3 innings against the Trojans this season, allowing one earned run on five hits with 24 strikeouts and zero walks.

Class 5A

Sixteen teams qualified, four advance to states

No. 6 Greencastle-Antrim (17-4) at No. 2 Mechanicsburg (21-1)

When/where: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. at Mechanicsburg

How they got here: The Wildcats advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 1979 with wins over Elizabethtown (14-0) and Shippensburg 4-3 in 8 innings). Meanwhile, the Blue Devils powered past Susquehannock (10-0) and South Western (8-6) to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2016.

Next up: A win Tuesday sends the Wildcats or Blue Devils to Thursday’s championship game against either Solanco or Northern. A loss sends them to the third-place game, also set for Thursday.

Head-to-head: Greencastle defeated Mechanicsburg 3-1 in the Mid-Penn semifinals May 17.

Notes: Mechanicsburg is 2-1 against Mid-Penn Colonial Division opponents this season with wins over Shippensburg and Northern … The Wildcats’ Sam Rybacki has started both games in the pitching circle and leads Mechanicsburg with four RBIs. She also went 4-for-8 at the plate in the two games … Greencastle’s Abby Stouffer drove in four runs and scored three more through two district games while going 3-for-7.

No. 5 Northern (18-4)

at No. 1 Solanco (21-1)When/where: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. at Solanco

How they got here: The Polar Bears blasted Red Land and Donegal in the first two rounds by a combined score of 24-3. The top-seeded Golden Mares defeated Lower Dauphin 12-1 and Ephrata 4-1.

Next up: The winner advances to Thursday’s championship game against either Mechanicsburg or Greencastle-Antrim.

Common opponents: Northern and Solanco did not face each other during the regular season, nor did they face a common opponent.

Notes: Northern is making its third semifinal appearance and its first since 2012. Solanco is in its first semifinal since 2018. Tuesday’s winner will make its first appearance in a district championship game … Northern’s Hannah Keith has homered in each of the Polar Bears’ two district victories … Northern allowed three runs in the first round against Red Land and has put together nine straight shutout innings … Sammy Magee has handled the bulk of Northern’s pitching duties. In nine innings, she allowed three earned runs on eight hits while striking out 11 and walking two … Solanco won Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and advanced to the semifinals of the l-L tournament, losing to eventual champion Warwick.

Class 4A

Ten teams qualified, three advance to states

No. 5 Trinity (16-5) at No. 1

East Pennsboro (14-3)When/where: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. at East Pennsboro

How they got here: After first-round byes, the Panthers defeated Middletown 5-4 in walk-off fashion while the Shamrocks defeated Northern Lebanon 5-2.

Next up: Tuesday’s winner faces either Lampeter-Strasburg or Berks Catholic in the championship game scheduled for Thursday at a site and time to be determined. The semifinal losers will play for third place and a state tournament berth Thursday.

Head-to-head: East Pennsboro won both regular-season meetings in Capital Division play, defeating the Shamrocks 3-2 March 28 and 10-2 April 19.

Notes: East Pennsboro is making its second semifinal appearance in three years. The Panthers lost to Bishop McDevitt in the 2021 semifinals … Trinity lost to Bermudian Springs in the other semifinal in 2021 … East Pennsboro’s Ella Harter went 2-for-3 in the quarterfinals with an RBI, and Zoe Holbert delivered a two-run walk-off double. The Panthers trailed 4-2 through six innings … Trinity’s Molly Whitmyer paced the Shamrock offense in the quarterfinals, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.