District 3 Softball: Previewing Tuesday's local semifinals and consolations

Two local teams remain in the hunt for a District 3 softball title as they head into Tuesday’s semifinal bouts.

Shippensburg hosts Twin Valley in a Class 5A semifinal while Big Spring hosts Middletown for a chance to advance to the Class 4A title game.

Additionally, Mechanicsburg visits Lower Dauphin with a chance to keep its Class 5A state tournament hopes alive.

Here’s a look at the matchups.

Class 5A

16-team tournament; top five qualify for states

Semifinal

No. 11 Twin Valley (15-6) at No. 2 Shippensburg (18-3)

When/where: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. at Shippensburg

How they got there: The Raiders advanced through the bottom portion of the bracket with a pair of wins over Lancaster-Lebanon League teams, defeating Solanco 5-1 before knocking off No. 3 Lampeter-Strasburg 7-5. The Greyhounds also opened the tournament with a victory over an L-L League team, topping Donegal 6-3 before outlasting Northeastern with a 1-0, eight-inning win in the quarterfinals on a waslk-off home run from Katara Smith.

Head to head/Common opponents: Both teams faced off, and defeated, top-seeded Exeter. Twin Valley beat the Eagles 6-5 April 11 before Shippensburg scored a 7-2 win over Exeter April 23.

Next up: The winner advances to Thursday’s title game, against South Western or Exeter, at a site and time to be determined. The loser will play for state-tournament seeding.

Notes: The Greyhounds are looking for their first trip to the championship game since 2014. Twin Valley lost to Lampeter-Strasburg in last year’s championship game … Twin Valley topped Shippensburg 6-0 in last year’s district quarterfinals … Shippensburg pitcher Cierra Bender allowed one earned run in two complete games in the district playoffs. She struck out 25 batters across the two games while walking six … The Greyhounds have not lost since they dropped a 14-10 decision at Big Spring April 28.

Consolation

No. 9 Mechanicsburg (15-7) at No. 4 Lower Dauphin (15-5)

When/where: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. at Lower Dauphin (201 S Hanover St, Hummelstown, PA, 17036)

How they got there: The Wildcats earned a 4-3 decision at Elizabethtown in the first round before falling in the quarterfinals, 7-3, to top-seeded Exteter. The Falcons climbed out of the first round with a 5-4 extra-innings win over Manheim Central before a 6-2 quarterfinal loss to South Western.

Next up: Tuesday’s winner will face either Northeastern or Lampeter-Strasburg Thursday with fifth place and a berth in the state tournament at stake.

Head to head/Common opponents: The Mid-Penn Keystone foes split their two-game regular-season series with each team winning on its home field. Lower Dauphin took a 2-1 decision April 12, and Mechanicsburg answered with a 1-0 victory May 9.

Notes: Mechanicsburg’s Lauren Paul drove in all three Wildcat runs in the team’s quarterfinal loss … Lower Dauphin is in its first district tournament since 2018. The Falcons won the 2017 fifth-place game.

Class 4A

10-team tournametn; top three qualify for states

Semifinal

No. 7 Middletown (17-5) at No. 3 Big Spring (18-3)

When/where: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. at Big Spring

How they got there: The Blue Raiders opened the tournament with a 5-1 win at Eastern York before knocking off No. 2 East Pennsboro 5-1 in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs had a first-round bye before scoring a 5-2 victory over Berks Catholic in the quarterfinals.

Next up: The championship game, scheduled for Thursday at a site and time to be determined, pits Tuesday’s winner against Hamburg or Fleetwood.

Head to head/Common opponents: Big Spring fell to East Pennsboto in the Mid-Penn semifinals May 18. Middletown played a pair of games against the Panthers in the regular season before the teams met in the quarterfinals, dropping an 8-3 decision in Middletown and earning a 5-2 decision in Enola.

Notes: Big Spring is 0-3 in district semifinal games with losses in 1995, 2010 and 2012 … Middletown is in its first district semifinal since 1985 … Five different Bulldogs recorded RBIs in the team’s quarterfinal triumph, including Fallon Feaser, who went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.