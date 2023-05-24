The District 3 softball postseason continues with six games featuring Sentinel area teams slated for Thursday.

Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg and Northern look to build on their momentum from first-round wins in Class 5A Monday while Cumberland Valley (Class 6A), East Pennsboro, Big Spring and Trinity (Class 4A) enter the fray in their respective brackets after first-round byes.

Following is a breakdown of each of the matchups.

Class 6A

Twelve teams qualified, four advance to states

No. 5 Warwick (18-5) at No. 4 Cumberland Valley (14-5)

When/where: Thursday 6 p.m. at Cumberland Valley

How they got here: The Eagles surged to a first-round bye with wins in their final four regular-season games and seven of their last eight contests. The Warriors defeated Central York 10-0 in Monday’s first round.

Next up: The winner advances to Tuesday’s semifinal against either Chambersburg or Hempfield.

Head-to-head: Both teams defeated Governor Mifflin. The Warriors beat the Mustangs 8-1 in a March 20 season opener while the Eagles hit them with a no-hitter in a 2-0 decision May 6.

Notes: Warwick defeated Cumberland Valley 4-2 in last year’s quarterfinal round. The Warriors went on to finish fourth … Cumberland Valley has not advanced past the district quarterfinals since 2015 … Cumberland Valley has not played an official game since May 12. Prior to the first round of districts, Warwick also played in – and won – the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament, defeating Northern Lebanon, Solanco and Hempfield to claim the crown … Cumberland Valley has allowed one run or fewer in five of its last six games.

Class 5A

Sixteen teams qualified, four advance to states

No. 2 Mechanicsburg (20-2) vs. No. 10 Shippensburg (14-8)

When/where: Thursday 4:30 p.m. at Mechanicsburg

How they got here: The Wildcats powered past Elizabethtown with a 14-0 first-round victory. The Greyhounds rallied for a 3-2 win at Exeter in 10 innings.

Next up: Thursday’s winner advances to Tuesday’s semifinals, facing either South Western or Greencastle-Antrim.

Common opponents: Both teams defeated Northeastern in early season nonleague games. Mechanicsburg also defeated Northern 3-1 after the Polar Bears swept Shippensburg in a pair of Mid-Penn Colonial games. Shippensburg also split a pair of division games with Greencastle-Antrim, which defeated Mechanicsburg in the Mid-Penn semifinals.

Notes: The Wildcats are aiming for their first trip to the semifinals since 1979. They went 2-2 in last year’s district tournament, losing in the quarterfinals and finishing sixth overall … Shippensburg lost to Twin Valley in last year’s semifinals and finished fourth overall … the Greyhounds defeated Mechanicsburg in the first round of the 2021 tournament …. The two runs Shippensburg allowed in the first round were the fewest they’d allowed since posting a shutout against James Buchanan May 1 … Mechanicsburg has held opponents to three runs of fewer in 16 of its 22 games this season.

No. 5 Northern (17-4) at No. 4 Donegal (20-3)

When/where: Thursday 4:30 p.m. at Donegal

How they got here: The Polar Bears blasted Red Land for a 13-3 win in Monday’s opener while the Indians defeated New Oxford 7-5.

Next up: The winner advances to face Solanco or Ephrata in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Head-to-head: Northern and Donegal did not face each other during the regular season, nor did they face a common opponent.

Notes: Donegal won Section 3 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and went 1-1 in the league tournament. Northern tied with Greencastle-Antrim for the best division record among Mid-Penn Colonial teams, but the Blue Devils had the edge via head-to-head tiebreaker … The Polar Bears have posted 10 runs or more in 12 of their 21 games. Donegal has allowed three runs or fewer in 15 games … Two Mid-Penn teams – East Pennsboro and Lower Dauphin – accounted for Donegal’s two regular-season losses.

Class 4A

Ten teams qualified, three advance to states

No. 8 Middletown (15-6) at No. 1 East Pennsboro (14-3)

When/where: Thursday 4:30 p.m. at East Pennsboro

How they got here: The Panthers earned a first-round bye as one of the top two seeds. The Blue Raiders opened the tournament with a 7-2 win at home over No. 8 Eastern York in the first round.

Next up: Thursday’s winner advances to Tuesday’s semifinals opposite either Northern Lebanon or Trinity.

Head-to-head: East Pennsboro swept the two-game regular-season series between the Mid-Penn Capital Division foes. The Panthers took a 4-3 decision April 3 thanks to an Ella Harter walk-off single. East Pennsboro completed the sweep with a 19-7 victory April 27 at Middletown.

Notes: The Panthers lost to Central Dauphin in the semifinals of the Mid-Penn Tournament … Middletown defeated East Pennsboro in last year’s District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals. The Blue Raiders went on to finish fourth … East Pennsboro outscored its Capital Division opponents 165-21 during the regular season. Middletown accounted for 10 of the runs against … Irys Kline led East Pennsboro’s offense against the Blue Raiders, going 2-for-5 with two walks, six RBIs and five runs scored.

No. 5 Trinity (15-5) at No. 4 Northern Lebanon (16-5)

When/where: Thursday 2:30 p.m. at Northern Lebanon

How they got here: The Shamrocks earned a first-round bye with wins in their final eight regular-season games. The Vikings authored winning streaks of 10 games and six games to earn the No. 4 seed.

Next up: Thursday’s winner advances to the semifinal round scheduled for Tuesday against either East Pennsboro or Middletown.

Head-to-head: Both teams faced off against Lancaster Catholic during the regular season. Trinity defeated the Crusaders 6-1 on May 15. The Vikings faced Lancaster Catholic three times and earned three wins with scores of 5-3, 4-3 and 4-0.

Notes: Northern Lebanon earned a berth in the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament as the league’s Section 4 champion. The Vikings lost to eventual champion Warwick 6-3 in the first round … Both teams were one and done in last year’s district tournament. Trinity lost 10-6 to Susquenita while Northern Lebanon dropped a 10-1 decision to Fleetwood … The Shamrocks have one district playoff win since 2014 while Northern Lebanon has one win since 2007 and is looking for its first district playoff victory since 2019 … Trinity allowed 11 total runs over its final eight regular-season games … The four teams responsible for Trinity’s five losses all advanced through Monday’s opening rounds.

No. 6 Berks Catholic (18-6) at No. 3 Big Spring (15-5)

When/where: Thursday 4:30 p.m. at Big Spring

How they got here: The Saints marched into the postseason with three straight wins to close out their regular-season schedule. The wins had a combined score of 35-2. The Bulldogs also won their final three regular-season games, outscoring opponents 28-7.

Next up: Thursday’s winner advances to face either No. 2 Hamburg or No. 10 Lampeter-Strasburg in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Head-to-head: The two teams did not face each other nor any common opponents during the regular season.

Notes: Big Spring defeated Berks Catholic in last year’s quarterfinals, denying the Saints their first district win since 2012. Big Spring advanced to the championship game, falling to Hamburg in the final … The Bulldogs have reached the quarterfinals in each of the last three years … Of Big Spring’s five losses, three came against Class 5A teams and two against teams in Class 6A … Big Spring’s Fallon Feaser drove in the go-ahead run in last year’s district quarterfinal … Berks Catholic won the county championship, defeating Wilson, Hamburg and Kutztown on its way to the title.

