District 3 Softball: Previewing Thursday's semifinals featuring 5 local teams

Mechanicsburg’s softball team opened the postseason in dramatic fashion Monday. The Wildcats defeated Elizabethtown 4-2 in a Class 5A opener, earning the program’s first district win since 1979. They look to feed off the momentum Thursday when they visit top-seeded Exeter in the quarterfinals.

Mechanicsburg is one of five local softball teams set for quarterfinal action Thursday, joined by Cumberland Valley (Class 6A), Shippensburg (Class 5A), and East Pennsboro and Big Spring (Class 4A).

Following is a look at their matchups.

Class 6A

12-team tournament; top three qualify for states

No. 6 Warwick (13-5) at No. 3 Cumberland Valley (15-3)

When/where: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. at Cumberland Valley

How they got there: The Warriors dispatched No. 11 Wilson 4-3 in Monday’s first round. The Eagles received a bye.

Next up: Thursday’s winner advances to the semifinals Tuesday against either Penn Manor or Hempfield.

Head to head/common opponents: Ten days before Warwick faced off with Wilson in the tournament, the Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 10-0.

Notes: The Eagles ended their regular season strong, picking up wins in their final 11 regular-season games. They shut out three opponents. ... Cumberland Valley has a one-two pitching punch in Evelyn Coburn (70⅓ innings pitched, 1.99 ERA, 37 strikeouts, 12 walks) and Sydney May (72⅔ IP, 3.08 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 13 walks). … Jenna Ober earned the win in the circle for the Warriors Monday. … Cumberland Valley lost to Chambersburg in last year’s district quarterfinals.

Class 5A

16-team tournament; top five qualify for states

No. 9 Mechanicsburg (15-6) at No. 1 Exeter (17-4)

When/where: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. at Exeter Township High School (201 E. 37th St., Reading, PA, 19606)

How they got there: The Wildcats opened the tournament with a 4-3 win at Elizabethtown. The Eagles toppled Waynesboro 16-1.

Next up: Thursday’s winner faces the winner of the quarterfinal between Lower Dauphin and South Western in Tuesday’s semifinals. The loser falls into the consolation bracket.

Head to head/common opponents: Mechanicsburg defeated both Reading and Daniel Boone, two division opponents that Exeter swept during the regular season. The Wildcats also defeated Waynesboro 6-4.May 18.

Notes: The last time Mechanicsburg reached the quarterfinals, they advanced to the semifinal round. … The Eagles took third place in the 2021 tournament. … Leadoff hitter Haley Speicher, voted player of the year by Berks coaches, went 2 for 3 in Monday’s game with 3 RBIs. … Kendra Grove went 2 for 3 for the Wildcats in their playoff opener.

No. 10 Northeastern (15-6) at No. 2 Shippensburg (18-3)

When/where: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. at Shippensburg

How they got there: The Greyhounds defeated Donegal 6-3 in Monday’s opener. Northeastern advanced by way of a 3-2 victory over Palmyra in nine innings.

Next up: Thursday’s winner draws either No. 3 Lampeter-Strasburg or Twin Valley in Tuesday’s semifinal round. The losing team falls into the consolation bracket.

Head to head/common opponents: The two teams squared off May 16, a 2-0 victory for Shippensburg.

Notes: Shippensburg junior Cierra Bender stymied the Bobcats in their regular-season meeting, striking out 13 while allowing three walks in a three-hit shutout. She also went 1 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. … Shippensburg was shut out by Twin Valley in last year’s quarterfinal round.

Class 4A

10-team tournament; top three qualify for states

No. 7 Middletown (16-5) at No. 2 East Pennsboro (15-3)

When/where: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. at East Pennsboro

How they got there: The Panthers received a first-round bye. Meanwhile, the Blue Raiders earned a 5-1 first-round win over Eastern York.

Next up: Thursday’s winner faces either No. 3 Big Spring or No. 6 Berks Catholic with spots in the championship game and the state tournament up for grabs.

Head to head/common opponents: The Mid-Penn Capital foes split a pair of regular-season meetings, each winning on the other’s home field. East Pennsboro won an 8-5 decision April 28 at Middletown. The Blue Raiders scored a 5-2 win in East Pennsboro May 2.

Notes: The setback to Middletown was one of East Pennsboro’s two regular-season losses. The Panthers won six straight after that before falling to State College in the May 18 Mid-Penn championship game. … In the two games against the Blue Raiders, East Pennsboro’s Irys Kline went 3 for 6 with three solo home runs.

No. 6 Berks Catholic (13-3) at No. 3 Big Spring (17-4)

When/where: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. at Big Spring

How they got there: Neither team played in the first round.

Next up: Thursday’s winner faces either East Pennsboro or Middletown in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Head to head/common opponents: The teams did not cross paths during the regular season, nor did they face any common opponents.

Notes: Big Spring won its final 10 regular-season games before falling to East Pennsboro in the Mid-Penn semifinals. … The Saints are seeking their first district playoff win since 2012. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs, who reached last year’s quarterfinals, have not advanced beyond the quarterfinal round since 2012.

