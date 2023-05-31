Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Four Sentinel area teams have their sights set on district gold as they head into championship games scheduled for Thursday.

Cumberland Valley (Class 6A), Mechanicsburg and Northern (Class 5A) and East Pennsboro (Class 4A) all have a chance to clinch a title. They have also qualified for the state tournament scheduled to begin Monday.

Trinity (Class 4A) also could win a berth in the state tournament when it hosts Berks Catholic Thursday afternoon in a third-place game.

Following is a look at the championship-game matchups.

Class 6A

No. 4 Cumberland Valley (15-5) vs. Central Dauphin (21-2)

When/where: Thursday, 5 p.m. at Messiah University

How they got here: The Eagles held off Warwick for a 9-7 quarterfinal win before blanking Chambersburg 2-0 in Tuesday’s semifinal. The Rams edged Dallastown 1-0 in the quarterfinals before topping Governor Mifflin 7-0 in the semifinals.

Next up: The winner opens the state tournament Monday, hosting the No. 6 seed from District 1. The District 3 runner-up takes on the No. 3 team from District 1 in the first round.

Head-to-head: Central Dauphin swept the two-game regular-season series between the two Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivals, surging to a 16-8 win at CV April 12 and a 5-4 victory at home May 4.

Notes: The 16 runs Central Dauphin posted at Cumberland Valley were the most the Eagles allowed in a single game. They’ve allowed 29 total runs in the 13 games since. Central Dauphin reached the finals of the Mid-Penn tournament and lost to Greencastle-Antrim. The Eagles have allowed one run or fewer in eight of their last 11 games. Cumberland Valley is 2-0 in district championship games with wins in 1976 and 2014. Central Dauphin is 8-6 in championship games. The Rams’ won their last title in 2019.

Class 5A

No. 2 Mechanicsburg (22-2) vs. No. 5 Northern (19-4)

When/where: 3 p.m. at Messiah University

How they got here: The Wildcats defeated Elizabethtown 14-0 in the first round before rallying for a 4-3 win over Shippensburg in the quarterfinals and a 3-1 win over Greencastle-Antrim in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Northern outscored its playoff opponents 31-7, defeating Red Land, Donegal and Solanco along the way.

Next up: The District 3 champion hosts the bronze medalist from District 1 while the runner-up faces the WPIAL runner-up in the first round of the state tournament scheduled for Monday.

Head-to-head: The Wildcats earned a 3-1 victory when the teams met in the May 15 regular-season finale, scoring all three runs in the third inning and holding off the potent Polar Bear offense.

Notes: Neither team has won a district title, and both are making their programs’ first championship-game appearances. Mechanicsburg’s Emily Bittner recorded three hits, including the 100th of her career, in the win over Northern while Mechanicsburg pitcher Sam Rybacki allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out 10 and walking four. Sammy Magee and Grace Singer have split time in the circle for Northern. Greencastle was responsible for two of Northern’s four losses and handed Mechanicsburg one of its two losses.

Class 4A

No. 1 East East Pennsboro (16-3) vs. No. 10 Lampeter-Strasburg (12-10)

When/where: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. at Lebanon Valley College

How they got here: The Panthers scored a 5-4 quarterfinal win over Mid-Penn Capital Division rival Middletown before defeating another division rival, Trinity, 12-3 in the semifinals. The Pioneers, who finished third in the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s Section 2, scored a 12-4 first-round win over Fleetwood before defeating Hamburg 4-3 in the quarterfinals and Berks Catholic 7-5 in the semifinals.

Next up: The District 3 champion faces the No. 3 seed from District 12 in the first round of the state tournament Monday while the runner-up meets the District 4 champion.

Common opponents: Fleetwood handed East Pennsboro one of its two regular-season losses with a 12-8 victory May 4.

Notes: The Panthers lost to West Perry in their only district championship game appearance in 2018. The Pioneers are 2-1 in championship games, winning their last one in 2021. Lampeter-Strasburg is the lowest-seeded team remaining in the district tournament. East Pennsboro’s Zoe Holbert is 4-for-8 through two playoff games with eight RBIs – including the game-winner in the quarterfinals – two runs scored and two doubles.

