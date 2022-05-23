District 3 Softball: Previewing Monday's playoff openers

The District 3 softball playoffs kick off Monday afternoon with first-round games across the region.

Six Sentinel-are teams are scheduled to open the district tournament Monday.

Cumberland Valley (Class 6A), East Pennsboro (Class 5A) and Big Spring (Class 5A) earned byes to Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Following is a look at each of the local first-round matchups.

CLASS 6A

12 team tournament; top three advance to states

No. 12 Carlisle (11-8) at No .5 Central Dauphin

When/where: Monday, 4:30 p.m. at Central Dauphin High School (437 Piketown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112)

Next up: No. 4 Chambersburg (14-5) awaits Monday’s winner in the quarterfinals.

Common opponents: Both teams defeated Lower Dauphin during the regular season. The Herd dispatched the Falcons 8-6 April 26 after suffering a 4-2 loss to Lower Dauphin April 4. The Rams defeated the Falcons April 29.

Notes: Carlisle earned a trip to the district dance for the second consecutive season. Last year’s postseason appearance, which ended in the district quarterfinals, was the Herd’s first since 2009 … Central Dauphin has appeared in every district postseason since 1997 and has advanced past the first round and has won at least one game in its last four district tournaments … Carlisle dropped its last two games of the regular season, dropping 16-2 decision to Northern York and a 3-2 setback at Palmyra. Meanwhile, the Rams won an 18-11 slugfest against Manheim Township in Thursday’s regular-season finale. The Rams had lost their two previous games … Almost two-thirds of Carlisle’s games (12) have been decided by fewer than three runs. The Herd went 9-3 in those games. Central Dauphin had four such games and won all four … Addy Gregg has been the engine for Carlisle, starting 16 games in the circle with a 3.52 ERA and collecting 105 strikeouts. Offensively, she ranked second on the team in batting average (.350), third in RBIs (11), tied for first with 21 hits, including three home runs that led the team.

Class 5A

16-team tournament; top five advance to states

No. 9 Mechanicsburg (14-6) at No. 8 Elizabethtown (13-7)

When/where: Monday, 4:30 p.m. at Elizabethtown Borough Park (201 S Mt Joy St, Elizabethtown, PA 17022)

Next up: Monday’s winner advances to face the winner between top-seeded Exeter and No.16 Waynesboro.

Head to head/common opponents: The Bears got the better of the Wildcats when the teams faced off in a nonleague clash May 12.

Notes: The Wildcats are in their eighth consecutive District 3 tournament, but they are looking for their first district win since 1979. Elizabethtown finished third in last year’s tournament … The Bears bats tagged Mechanicsburg for 11 runs on 11 hits in the May 12 nonleague clash. Elizabethtown has not played a game since … Mechanicsburg is looking to sure up its usually sure-handed defense after committing 12 errors over its final two regular-season games … Madisyn Saposnek has shouldered much of the workload for the Wildcats in the pitching department … The Bears offense has posted double-digit run totals in six of the team’s last nine games. Mechanicsburg had only allowed double-digit runs one other time in a 10-4 loss to Bishop McDevitt April 11.

No. 15 Donegal (13-6) at No. 2 Shippensburg (17-3)

When/where: Monday, 4:30 p.m. at Shippensburg

Next up: Monday’s winner advances to face the winner between No. 7 Palmyra and No. 10 Northeastern.

Common opponents: The teams did not see a common opponent during the regular season.

Notes: Donegal has reached at least the quarterfinals of every district tournament since 2004. The Greyhounds advanced to the quarterfinals last year … Shippensburg ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak. That stretch included two shutouts. Donegal dropped three out if its final five games … Cierra Bender has pitched 99 innings for the Greyhounds to the tune of a 1.34 ERA and 158 strikeouts.

No. 14 Northern (13-7) at Lampeter-Strasburg (16-5)

When/where: Monday, 4:30 p.m. at Lampeter-Strasburg High School (1600 Book Rd, Lancaster, PA 17602)

Next up: The quarterfinals will pit Monday’s winner against the winner between No. 6 Solanco and No. 11 Twin Valley.

Common opponents: The teams did not cross paths of face any common opponents during the regular season.

Notes: The Pioneers are the reigning District 3 softball champions. They finished third in 2019 and settled for silver in 2018 … Lampeter reached the finals of the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament and lost to backyard rival Penn Manor 11-1 in the championship game … Northern, making its fifth straight district playoff appearance, won its last four regular-season games by a combined score of 44-5. The Polar bears scored 10 or more runs in eight of their wins

CLASS 3A

Eight-team tournament; top two advance to states

No. 8 Boiling Springs (5-13) at Littlestown (17-3)

When/where: Monday, 4:30 p.m. at Littlestown High School (200 E Myrtle St, Littlestown, PA 17340)

Next up: Monday’s winner gets the winner between No. 5 Susquenita and No. 4 Trinity.

Common opponents: Both teams blasted Hanover during the regular season. Boiling Springs fell to South Western 10-0 while the Lightning topped the Mustangs 2-1. Littlestown also defeated James Buchanan 2-0 while the Bubblers swept a two-game regular-season series with the Rockets with a combined score of 34-17,

Notes: Littlestown reached the quarterfinals of last year’s district tournament with a first-round bye … Boiling Springs also reached the quarterfinals via first-round bye … The Bubblers are looking for their first district playoff win since 2012 … Boiling Springs’ 12-2 win over Camp Hill Wednesday ended a string of 10 straight losses for the Bubblers … Boiling Springs’ Emma Decker brings a .415 batting average to the fray, along with three doubles, 12 RBIs and 13 runs scored. In the circle, Sidney Schoffstall has appeared in all 18 Bubbler games with a 7.43 ERA and 32 strikeouts across 64 innings.

No 5 Susquenita (17-3) at No. 4 Trinity (13-6)

When/where: Monday, 4:30 p.m. at Lower Allen Park

Next up: The winner advances to face either top-seeded Littlestown or No. 8 Boiling Springs in the quarterfinals.

Head to head/common opponents: Susquenita defeated Trinity 8-3 when the two teams faced off April 4 at Susquenita.

Notes: The Blackhawks return to the district field for the first time since winning the 2019 title … Trinity bowed out in last year’s semifinals …. Susquenita won three of its last four games while Trinity went 2-5 in its last five … Molly Whitmyer leads the Shamrocks in batting average (.561), home runs (10), RBIs (39) and shares the lead with seven doubles. Meanwhile, Madison Smith has posted a 3.06 ERA through 91 innings with 157 strikeouts to 47 walks.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

