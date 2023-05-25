Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kelsea Harshbarger’s hard ground ball to second base in the eighth inning allowed Emma Rizzutto to score from third, giving Mechanicsburg a 4-3 walk-off with over Shippensburg in Thursday’s District 3 Class 5A quarterfinal.

The No. 2 Wildcats (21-2) advance to face Greencastle-Antrim in a semifinal scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mechanicsburg. The Blue Devils, who defeated South Western 8-6 Thursday, defeated Mechanicsburg in the semifinals of the Mid-Penn tournament.

Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth in Thursday’s quarterfinal, Mechanicsburg pulled even when Sam Rybacki drove in Veronica Vogt on a line drive to center field. Lauren Paul and Mady Gladfelter also drove in runs for the Wildcats.

The No. 10 Greyhounds (14-9) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, a 2-1 lead in the third and a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Cierra Bender scored all three runs from the leadoff spot, going 3-for-4. She also pitched a complete game for Shippensburg in the circle, allowing three earned runs on 12 huits while striking out eight and walking five. Rybacki started for Mechanicsburg and allowed six hits and two earned runs over eight innings while striking out 13 and walking none. Rybacki, Emily Bittner, Jada Lacey and Rizzutto recorded two hits each for Mechanicsburg, which also clinched a state tournament berth with the victory.

Mechanicsburg assistant coach Becky Marshall helps Wildcats find the right pitch Mechanicsburg assistant coach Becky Marshall, a former catcher at Messiah, has helped the Wildcats' pitching staff develop from an unknown quantity into a team strength.

Also in Class 5A

Northern 11, Donegal 0: The No. 5 Polar Bears (18-4) plated four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Tayler Yoder and Hannha Keith hit home runs, and Sammy Magee pitched five shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out six and walking two. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with for RBIs. Keith and Sabrina Paulin had three hits each for Northern, which advances to Tuesday’s semifinal round, where it will visit top-seeded Solanco. Starting pitcher Cara Biesecker had two of the three hits for the No. 4 Indians (20-4).

Photos: Mechanicsburg opens district softball playoffs with win over Elizabethtown