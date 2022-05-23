District 3 Softball: Mechancisburg defeats Elizabethtown for first district win since 1979

ELIZABETHTOWN — With Mechanicsburg on the verge of a long-sought milestone win, it was only appropriate that the Wildcats faced one final test in Monday’s seventh inning.

Mechanicsburg pitcher Madisyn Saposnek, her team holding a one-run lead, found herself one pitch away from either the Wildcats’ first District 3 victory in decades or a walk-off win for Elizabethtown.

The right-hander delivered the former, inducing a shallow pop-up that shortstop Lauren Paul snagged to strand two runners. The clutch finish gave the No. 9 Wildcats a 4-3 victory over the No. 8 Bears in a District 3 Class 5A softball first-round game at Elizabethtown Borough Park. It was the program’s first district playoff victory since 1979.

“I told myself that we just needed one more,” Saposnek said. “I had to stay cool but confident, because I knew if I wasn’t confident I could throw a few balls. I was trying to put the ball there and let them hit it. I knew with my spin I could get a pop-up. Lauren Paul can make an amazing catch any time of the day. As soon as it was in the air I knew she would get it.”

The win was also the first postseason victory in Gail Hiestand’s 24-year stint at the helm of the Mechanicsburg program. She had rolled the dice in that seventh inning, intentionally walking Elizabethtown slugger Sydney Stewart to put the potential winning run on base. Her squad rewarded the move and gave her a win that carried additional meaning.

“I’m so proud of them I could cry,” Hiestand said. “(Elizabethtown) is my alma mater, so I as a young girl played so many softball games on this field. So, to come back home, in front of a crowd with my whole family and some of my high school teammates here, it was really special.”

Mechanicsburg (15-6), advancing to face top-seeded Exeter in Thursday's quarterfinals, had put together its lead thanks to some key hits and some aggressive baserunning that capitalized on Elizabethtown miscues. The Bears had struck first, tallying two runs in the third on Ava Fair’s RBI triple and Jess Zimmerman’s sacrifice fly. But Mechanicsburg answered right back in its next at-bat, getting two runs in the fourth.

The inning opened with a double from Kendra Grove, who then advanced to third on Jada Lacey’s grounder; an error allowed Lacey to reach as well. Grove then executed a delayed steal of home while Lacey swiped second for the Wildcats’ first run, and Lacey would later score on Taylor Lawrence’s game-tying sacrifice fly.

“I love that we took advantage of any little thing they gave us,” Hiestand said. “That’s what we said today: I don’t want to give them anything, and we have to take advantage of everything they give us, however small it is. I think today we did that on the bases.”

The Wildcats again put the pressure on the Bears’ defense in the fifth. No. 9 Sam Rybacki reached on a one-out error, and advanced on an errant throw back to the infield on an ensuing flyout. Paul then singled to center; Rybacki was held after a big turn at third when Stewart rifled a throw home, but the ball got away and Rybacki dashed home to give Mechanicsburg the lead. After an intentional walk to Grove, Lacey dropped an RBI single into left to put the Wildcats up 4-2.

The Grove-Lacey combo at the 3-4 spots tallied three hits, three steals, two runs scored and one RBI.

“I’m looking to get a base hit, or just make contact with the ball,” Lacey said. “Kendra is smart on the bases, so wherever I hit the ball she is going to make the right decision. As long as I put the ball in play, anything can happen, and that worked out well today.”

Saposnek had a rocky start to the ensuing inning, issuing back-to-back walks, but she settled in and held E-town (13-8) to a single run on Sophia Finch’s single. She breezed through a four-pitch sixth inning, and then closed the door with the seventh-inning effort that secured a spot in Mechanicsburg history.

“I had this goal since my freshman year,” Saposnek said. “I wanted to get one district win. I knew going into this season that if we were going to do it, this was going to be the year. We’re solid all around. I knew that if all the pieces were working, we would get it. It’s great. It’s school history.”

Other Class 5A games

Shippensburg 6, Donegal 3: The Greyhounds (18-3) jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly and a pair of RBI singles from Elena Worthington and Katara Smith. It was all pitcher Cierra Bender needed. Bender scattered three runs on two hits, striking out eight and walking one. Shippensburg’s Olivia Lebitz added a home run in the second inning while Grace Graham put the Indians (13-7) on the board with a home run in the third. Shippensburg advances to the quarterfinals where it will host Northeastern, a 3-2 winner over Palmyra in nine innings, at 4:30 p.m.

Northern 6, Lampeter-Strasburg 3: Brooke Zuber paced the Pioneers (15-4) by going 2 for 2 with two home runs, four RBIs and a pair of runs scored. L-S plated two runs on a Zuber home run in the first inning off Northern starter Liv Gelbaugh and added a run in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth. Haley Irwin drove in two of the three runs for the Polar Bears (13-8).

