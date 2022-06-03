District 3 Softball: Hamburg holds off Big Spring for Class 4A title

ANNVILLE — When Big Spring's batters dug in for the top of the seventh inning at Lebanon Valley College's softball park early Friday afternoon, in pursuit of the District 3 Class 4A title, the Bulldogs brought momentum to the batter's box.

The Mid-Penn Commonwealth champions had barked back from an early deficit, clawing to within one run against top-seeded Hamburg in a battle between programs looking to capture district gold for the first time.

But Hamburg pitcher Hailey Strunk retired the Bulldogs in order, using five pitches to sink the teeth of a potent Big Spring offense, clinching a historic 6-5 victory for the Hawks.

"They are pretty confident,” Hamburg head coach Zena Lutz said of her lineup, which features one senior in first baseman Skylar Shuman. “We had some growing pains in the beginning (of the season), and we got over that hump, and now they're confident that they can get through it any time they get into those situations."

That confidence carries the newly minted district champion Hawks (19-3) into the PIAA Class 4A tournament as the No. 1 team from District 3, hosting WPIAL runner-up Elizabeth Forward Monday at a time to be determined in the opening round. The Bulldogs (19-5) are scheduled to visit District 12 champion Archbishop Wood for a 4 p.m. opener Monday after their comeback bid in Friday’s district title game fell short.

"The dugout never changed,” Big Spring head coach Mike Gutshall said. “They battled like that all season. We had comeback wins all season. They know we can score runs. It was just not quite enough."

Hamburg’s Shayna Morales put Big Spring in a hole with a two-out, two-run single off a shot off the glove of Emilee Sullivan that bounced into shallow center field, allowing Anabel Kennedy and Skylar Shuman to score. It gave the Hawks a 3-1 lead after the teams had traded single runs in the bottom of the first and the top of the second.

Morales, Hamburg’s freshman catcher, suffered a wrist injury while applying a tag in the team’s 5-3 semifinal win over Fleetwood Tuesday.

"We weren't quite sure how she was going to be (before the game),” Lutz said, “but she came up and said, 'I want to hit.' We let her hit, and she got a hit and helped the team."

The momentum continued with a three-run, four-hit fourth inning for Hamburg, a surge that included an RBI infield single from Katie Behler and a two-run, two-out hit from Shuman that landed in the left-center gap, stretching the lead to 6-1.

The Bulldogs punched back.

A four-run, four-hit fifth inning included an RBI double from Raychael Holtry, an RBI single from Madalyn Black and a two-run double from Emily Sullivan that brought both home to shrink the Hawks’ lead to one.

"We haven't been out of a game all year,” Gutshall said. “Quit is not in their vocabulary."

Rylee Piper carried the momentum in the circle, holding Hamburg to one hit in two scoreless innings of relief behind starter Fallon Feaser (3.0 IP, 2K, 1BB, 3R) and Raychael Holtry (1 IP, 1K, 0BB, 3R). Piper mixed speeds to keep Hamburg off balance.

"She's done that consistently all season,” Gutshall said. “Her spin, her off-speed just complement the other pitchers. It's something different. ... She does a great job. She's really shut teams down in late innings, and she gave us a chance."

But Strunk held off the hard-charging Bulldogs for the final two innings. She allowed seven total hits across her seven innings, striking out three and walking two across 110 pitches. She leaned in to the top of the Big Spring lineup in the top of the seventh inning and emerged as a champion after a pair of ground outs and a fly ball to right field for the final out.

"We tried to throw a little bit more spin and just regular fastballs,” Lutz said. “(Strunk) throws hard, so the timing is something that you can get on at some point, but she moved the ball around well, in and out, up and down, and that's normally what we try to do in every game. She hit her spots."

