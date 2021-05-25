District 3 Softball: Carlisle rallies for first Class 6A victory since 2006 in first-round win over Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY — After a long road trip, and amid an unfamiliar playoff pressure cooker, a three-run first-inning deficit might be a daunting prospect.
The Carlisle softball team, though, has found itself in far tougher circumstances during the last decade-plus. For the Thundering Herd, it was another opportunity to make some history.
No. 11 Carlisle, fueled by Addy Gregg’s fourth-inning grand slam, rallied early and then hung on late to secure an 8-7 victory over No. 6 Manheim Township in a District 3 Class 6A first round softball game at Manheim Township High School Tuesday, giving the Herd their first district playoff victory since 2006.
Carlisle advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals, where the Herd will face No. 3 Penn Manor. It’s an unlikely spot for a program that won one game in 2019 and was making its first postseason appearance since 2009.
“I look at these girls and I see talent,” Carlisle coach Laura Keim said. “There’s not a hole, there’s not a spot where I’m worried. I was looking for this turnaround last year (in 2020), and obviously we were shut down so we didn’t see it. Right away this season, as we started practicing, I knew this was going to be a successful season. I’m not going to say I knew we were going to make playoffs, but I knew we were going to have success. But to have this level of success this quickly is amazing.”
The early returns looked like trouble for Carlisle, which saw Manheim jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning behind RBI singles from Emily Mitchell and Taylor Kittleman, and a solo shot from Delaney Smith. But Carlisle’s Kiley Barnhart broke the ice for the Herd in the top of the second, drilling a two-run shot to center that closed the gap to 3-2.
“We were practicing hard this week and really preparing for them,” Barnhart said. “We’re just that kind of team that digs deep, and we can come back from a 3-0 deficit or a 4-0 deficit. Any time I’m up to the plate, it goes through my head that if it’s a strike I’m swinging and I’m hitting it.”
The Blue Streaks went right back to work in the third, getting RBI doubles from both Mitchell and Annika Smith to push the lead to 5-2. That’s how it stood when Carlisle came to bat in the fourth.
The Thundering Herd got things going quickly, with the first three batters reaching to load the bases. Allison Coldren drew a one-out walk to bring in a run, and then Gregg, the leadoff batter and starting pitcher, stepped to the plate. She cranked a 1-0 offering over the fence in left to give Carlisle its first lead of the day at 7-5.
“I’m a very picky hitter, I need that ball right down the middle before I swing at it,” Gregg said. “I normally watch that first strike. This one was right down the middle, though. I’m looking for base hits and if it goes out, it goes out.”
Katelyn Coldren extended the lead to 8-5 with her own solo homer in the fifth, and from there it was white-knuckle time for the Herd. Gregg stranded one runner in the fifth and two in the sixth with no damage, but the seventh was hairier. A misplay led to a leadoff double for Mitchell and she scored on Delaney Smith’s single. Heads-up baserunning by Kittleman allowed her to score on a short sac fly on the second out, pulling the Streaks within 8-7 with two down.
Gregg then got the play she needed, with shortstop Barnhart handling a sharp grounder and getting a force at second for the final out.
“Our team has always been fight, fight, fight,” Gregg said. “Our coach always tells us, step on the gas the whole way, and that’s what we do. We don’t let each other down, we pick each other up.”
Gregg struck out four and walked none over the final four innings after Carlisle took the lead. She was one of six Herd players to record a hit, with Nina Anzalone going 2-for-4 with a double to record Carlisle’s only multi-hit performance.