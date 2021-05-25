District 3 Softball: Carlisle rallies for first Class 6A victory since 2006 in first-round win over Manheim Township

The early returns looked like trouble for Carlisle, which saw Manheim jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning behind RBI singles from Emily Mitchell and Taylor Kittleman, and a solo shot from Delaney Smith. But Carlisle’s Kiley Barnhart broke the ice for the Herd in the top of the second, drilling a two-run shot to center that closed the gap to 3-2.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We were practicing hard this week and really preparing for them,” Barnhart said. “We’re just that kind of team that digs deep, and we can come back from a 3-0 deficit or a 4-0 deficit. Any time I’m up to the plate, it goes through my head that if it’s a strike I’m swinging and I’m hitting it.”

The Blue Streaks went right back to work in the third, getting RBI doubles from both Mitchell and Annika Smith to push the lead to 5-2. That’s how it stood when Carlisle came to bat in the fourth.

The Thundering Herd got things going quickly, with the first three batters reaching to load the bases. Allison Coldren drew a one-out walk to bring in a run, and then Gregg, the leadoff batter and starting pitcher, stepped to the plate. She cranked a 1-0 offering over the fence in left to give Carlisle its first lead of the day at 7-5.