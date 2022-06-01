District 3 Softball: Big Spring aims for 4A gold; Shippensburg, Mechanicsburg take on 5A consolations

After advancing through the district semifinals for the first time in program history, the Big Spring Bulldogs have their sights set on Class 4A gold heading into Thursday’s championship game.

The only thing standing in their way is top-seeded Hamburg, a returning finalist also looking to lock down its first district crown.

The Bulldogs and Hawks are scheduled to settle the race for Class 4A supremacy when they meet on the Lebanon Valley College field at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the Class 5A bracket, Shippensburg hosts South Western for state-tournament seeding, and Mechanicsburg aims to punch its first ticket to the state tournament.

Here’s a look at the matchups.

Class 4A

Championship

No. 1 Hamburg (18-3) vs. No. 3 Big Spring (19-3)

When/where: 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lebanon Valley College (N. Ulrich St., Annville, PA 17003)

How they got there: After first-round byes, the Hawks dispatched Conrad Weiser 9-2 and defeated Fleetwood 5-2. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs blasted Berks Catholic 5-2 and toppled Middletown 5-1

Next up: The District 3 champion draws the WPIAL runner-up in the first round of the state tournament scheduled for Monday. The runner-up faces the District 12 champion.

Head to head/Common opponents: The teams did not cross paths during the regular season, nor did they face common opponents.

Notes: Big Spring is making its first district championship game appearance. Hamburg dropped a 5-0 decision to Bishop McDevitt in last year’s district final. The Hawks also lost in the 2000 district title game to Muhlenberg. … Fallon Feaser has had the hot bat for the Bulldogs in the postseason, going 5 for 7 with two home runs, a double, six RBIs and three runs scored. Big Spring has won 10 of its last 11 games dating back to April 26. The Bulldogs’ only loss during that stretch came in the Mid-Penn semifinals against East Pennsboro.

Class 5A

Third place

No. 5 South Western (17-4) at No. 2 Shippensburg (19-4)

When/where: 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Shippensburg

How they got there: Both teams won a pair of district games before dropping 2-1 decisions in the semifinals Tuesday. South Western fell at top-seeded Exeter while Shippensburg suffered its loss at home against No. 11 Twin Valley.

Head to head/Common opponents: The teams went a combined 10-0 against common opponents this spring. Those opponents included Boiling Springs, Donegal, Northeastern and Waynesboro.

Next up: Thursday’s winner takes the No. 3 seed from the district into states, where it will face the regional champion from District 2 or District 4 in Monday’s first round. The team that settles for fourth will open the state tournament against the District 11 champion.

Notes: They Greyhounds have played in seven games decided by two runs or fewer. They have a 5-2 record in those games. … South Western has a 3-2 record in games decided by two runs or fewer. … Shippensburg’s Olivia Lebitz and Katara Smith each have RBIs in two of the team’s three playoff games.

Fifth place

No. 9 Mechanicsburg (16-7) at No. 3 Lampeter-Strasburg (16-5)

When/where: 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lampeter-Strasburg High School (1600 Book Road, Lancaster, PA 17602)

How they got there: Both teams bounced back from quarterfinals to win their consolation semifinal bout. Mechanicsburg defeated Lower Dauphin for the second time this season with a 4-1 decision at Lower Dauphin. Meanwhile, Lampeter-Strasburg blanked Northeastern 3-0.

Next up: Tuesday’s winner will advance to the state tournament, drawing the District 1 champion in a first-round game scheduled for Monday.

Head to head/Common opponents: Both teams faced Elizabethtown multiple times. The Wildcats dropped an 11-3 decision to the Bears May 12 before earning a 4-2 victory at Elizabethtown in a district playoff opener. The Pioneers split a pair of regular-season games against Elizabethtown, falling 4-3 April 4 and winning 7-2 May 2.

Notes: Lampeter-Strasburg is the defending state champion. The Pioneers also won the state title in 2018 and reached the state championship game in 2019. … The Wildcats are searching for their program’s first state tournament berth

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

