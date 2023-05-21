The 2023 District 3 softball playoffs are scheduled to begin with first-round games Monday. Eight Sentinel area teams occupied the brackets upon their Friday release.

As they prepare to embark on their respective postseason journeys, here’s a quick overview of the playoff fields in each classification.

To review the full list of final District 3 power rankings, click here.

Class 6A

Schedule: First round, Monday; quarterfinals, Thursday; semifinals, May 30; championship, June 1

Number of teams that qualified: 12 (top 4 advance to states)

Local teams with first-round games: None.

Local teams with quarterfinal games: No. 4 Cumberland Valley (hosting No. 5 Warwick or No. 12 Central York)

Notes: The Eagles won their final four regular-season games, outscoring opponents 11-3 during that stretch. They did not allow more than one run in any of the games. Cumberland Valley will have had 12 days off between their final regular-season game and their playoff opener.

Class 5A

Schedule: First round, Monday; quarterfinals, Thursday; semifinals, May 25; championship, June 1

Number of teams that qualified: 16 (top 4 advance to states)

Local teams with first-round games: No 12 Red Land at No. 5 Northern; No. 15 Elizabethtown at No. 2 Mechanicsburg; No. 10 Shippensburg at No. 7 Exeter.

Notes: Mechanicsburg, the Mid-Penn Keystone Division champion, lost its penultimate regular-season game to Cumberland Valley and lost in the Mid-Penn semifinals Thursday against eventual champion Greencastle-Antrim … The Wildcats’ first-round matchup is a rematch of their first-round win over Elizabethtown last year. The two teams also faced each other in a regular-season game that saw Mechanicsburg take a 7-6 decision … Shippensburg finished fourth in last year’s tournament …. Northern defeated Red Land 14-4 in a regular-seaosn game April 21 in Dillsburg.

Class 4A

Schedule: First round, Friday; quarterfinals, Monday; semifinals, May 25; championship, May 30

Number of teams that qualified: 10 (top 3 advance to states)

Local teams with first-round games: None.

Local teams with quarterfinal games: No. 1 East Pennsboro vs. No. 8 Middletown or No. 9 Eastern York; No. 5 Trinity at No. 4 Northern Lebanon; No. 3 Big Spring vs. No. 6 Berks Catholic.

Notes: Big Spring reached last year’s championship game, falling to Hamburg (this year’s No. 2 seed). East Pennsboro lost to Middletown in the quarterfinals as a No. 2 seed … Trinity surged into the postseason with wins in its final eight regular-season games.

Class 3A

Schedule: Quarterfinals, Monday; semifinals, May 25; championship, May 30

Number of teams that qualified: Seven (top 2 advance to states)

Local teams with quarterfinal games: No. 6 Pequea Valley at No. 3 Trinity

Local teams with semifinal games: None.

Notes: Littlestown earned the top seed with a 19-1 regular-season record. The Bolts’ only loss came May 9 at Trinity.

Class 2A

Schedule: Semifinals, May 25; championship, May 30

Number of teams that qualified: Four (champion advances to states)

Local qualifiers: None.

Notes: Top-seeded Delone Catholic fell to eventual York-Adams champion Littlestown in the league’s semifinals.

Class A

Schedule: Championship, Wednesday

Number of teams that qualified: Two (Winner advances to PIAA play-in game against No. 1 team from District 1).

Local qualifiers: None.

Notes: The championship game features No. 1 Halifax (5-15) vs. No. 2 Greenwood (2-18). Halifax won both regular-season games between the two teams.