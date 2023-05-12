Cumberland Valley’s Sydney May stepped up to the plate at Mechanicsburg in the top of the seventh inning. The Eagles’ dugout, as it had throughout Friday’s nonleague game between Cumberland Valley and the host Wildcats, filled the warm spring air with a belted-out chant.

“Hey-May!” “Hey-May!” “Hey-May!”

From the time Cumberland Valley struck for four runs in the top of the first until May recorded the final out to polish off a complete-game pitching performance in the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles brought the noise and the camaraderie to the final game of their regular season. With a 5-1 decision, the Eagles collected their fourth victory in a row, and their seventh in the last eight games, and handed their crosstown opponents their first loss of the season.

“They love playing with each other,” Cumberland Valley head coach Gregg Williams said. “They love being around each other. They knew it was going to be the last time they’d play for a little while, so they came out with a lot of energy.”

The energy helped the Eagles (14-5) generate a two-out rally in the top of the first against Mechanicsburg’s Jada Lacey. Emma Morgan and May battled out of 0-2 counts with singles, and Maddie Martin scored both with a line drive to right field. Martin scored two pitches later on a Gracie Lau single, and Cumberland Valley, which had scored two runs in each of its previous three games, had built itself breathing room.

“It kept our energy up a lot,” May said.

Morgan kept the offense churning in the top of the third when she drove a 1-0 pitch to the left-field fence for a triple. May brought her home with a single and later scored on another hit from Martin.

“We’ve been waiting to really break out,” said Morgan, who went 2-for-4 with the pair of runs scored. “We’ve been waiting for that, and it’s a relief. We’ve been working really hard, especially on hitting, just to get back to what we do.”

With the cushion, May went to work. The sophomore scattered four hits – three of them to Lacey, a teammate with the Pennsylvania Krunch club team – while collecting six strikeouts and no walks. Lacey scored the only run of the day for the Wildcats (18-1) leading off the bottom of the fifth with a single and later scoring from third on an Emma Rizzutto bunt. Lacey allowed five runs on eight hits in her four innings of work. Sam Rybacki allowed one Cumberland Valley hit over the final three innings while striking out four and walking one.

“We knew coming in that this was going to be a tough test for us,” Mechanicsburg head coach Gail Hiestand said. “CV’s probably the most solid team that we’d play all season that has everything: pitching and offense and defense. They just played better than us, and it’s not that we played bad. They just made things happen offensively when we couldn’t get going.”

While the Eagles’ imprinted their identity in the scorebook, they also showcased their camaraderie in tangible ways, from the personalized chants coming from the dugout to the stickers decorating the back of their helmets. The black “X” stickers tied to personal performances and red “X” stickers reward interpersonal moments, such as hyping up a teammate after a strikeout. The players came up with the idea. They distribute the stickers on Saturdays.

“A red sticker is a lot more important than a black sticker,” Williams said. “In this day and age, that’s something special.”

With a week off before the District 3 tournament – Cumberland Valley occupied the No. 4 slot in Class 6A Friday – the Eagles will hand out their red and black stickers, and then they’ll talk about hunting for gold in the postseason with the regular season behind them.

“Through the grind of the season, there’s a lot of ups and downs,” Williams said, “but we’ve always been tight, and we’ve always worked together, and I think they just had to ride through it. We’ve had some injuries and some other things going on, and we just had to fight through them. I think that just made us stronger together.”

Mechanicsburg, the Mid-Penn’s Keystone Division champion, closes the regular season Monday at Northern before facing Greencastle-Antrim in the first round of the Mid-Penn tournament Wednesday at Big Spring.

“At the beginning of the season, if we said we’d be 18-1 with one game left, we’d all have signed on the line and said, ‘absolutely,’” Hiestand said. “A sign of a good team is how you bounce back after you lose, so we’ll see that Monday.”

