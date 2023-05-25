Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sydney May did not have any time to think about the game’s stakes, or about Cumberland Valley’s recent struggles in the District 3 quarterfinals, or about anything else, really. She only had time to catch a softball and fire it to first base.

Once that was done, though, the CV pitcher and her teammates had plenty of opportunity to revel in what they had just accomplished.

Cumberland Valley got over the district quarterfinal hump in heart-stopping fashion Wednesday, as May’s game-ending double play stymied a late Warwick rally and gave the Eagles a 9-7 victory in a District 3 Class 6A softball game at Cumberland Valley High School.

“It was a line drive,” May said. “I don’t really think on those, they just come at me. It made me turn toward first, so I just saw (Evie Coburn) and threw it to her. It’s really great. It’s a good feeling to have, especially with all these teammates this year.”

The Eagles had not advanced past the district quarterfinals since 2015, having dropped five straight in that round —including a loss to Warwick last season. The victory moves them into Tuesday’s semifinals against No. 1 Chambersburg and earns them a berth in the PIAA tournament.

“The girls know we’ve been struggling here the last few years,” CV coach Gregg Williams said. “They knew this was big, and they came out ready to play like they have every game this year. I’m just really proud of them. I told them it was going to be a fight, it was going to go back and forth, but they’re going to be ready because we’ve had a lot of tough games.”

The game matched Williams’ prediction, with the teams combining for 26 hits, nine of them for extra bases. The big inning, though, belonged to Cumberland Valley, which hung six runs on the board in the bottom of the third.

The Eagles had entered the frame trailing 2-1 after the No. 5 Warriors had tallied two runs in the top of the inning. May opened the proceedings with a double off the left field wall, followed by Maddie Martin sprinting around the bases on a run-scoring triple. Coburn added an RBI single, Grayson Trybulski drew a bases-loaded walk, Annika Shearer delivered an RBI single, and the Eagles added two more runs on a two-out error to make it 7-2.

The all-hands-on-deck inning was illustrative of a day in which eight CV players scored runs and six tallied RBIs. Martin’s three-hit day led the effort, while Shearer, May and Ady Machemer had two-hit games.

“We had been struggling with our hitting for a little bit,” Martin said. “This game, we knew we were going to have to hit to win. I think those two runs early really woke us up and made us work harder at the plate and be aggressive. Up and down the lineup, we all hit.”

Warwick got one back in the fifth on Madisen Minney’s RBI single, but May again successfully danced around a big inning. She pulled off the first of her two double plays to hold the Warriors to a single run.

CV added a pair of runs in the fifth on Shearer’s double and Morgan’s sacrifice fly, making it 9-3. Warwick’s Roxanna Smithson opened the sixth with a solo shot, but again, the Warriors could add no more.

That all led to a wild top of the seventh, when Warwick’s first three batters all recorded base hits and all scored to cut the gap to 9-7 with one out. Runners were on first and second when Marlee Martin ripped a liner into May’s glove, setting off the double play that marked the end of the Eagles’ district frustrations.

“When they get on the field, they are a focused group,” Williams said. “They know what’s expected, and they’re a great bunch of kids. I’ll be honest, I’m selfish because I didn’t want it to end today. It’s a great group.”

Photos: Central Dauphin softball rides early surge past Cumberland Valley