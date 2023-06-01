DILLSBURG — The Cumberland Valley softball dugout roared to life in the top of the fourth inning of Thursday evening’s District 3 Class 6A championship game at Messiah University. The players waved white towels and shook red-and-white shakers and shouted as their teammates loaded the bases against Central Dauphin with nobody out in a scoreless game.

Then the Eagles’ Evie Coburn brought the noise up a few decibels.

The senior drove a 1-0 pitch from the Rams’ Sienna Burston through the left side of the infield, plating Sydney May and Maddie Martin. The two-run single ignited the offense in a fourth inning that saw the Eagles bat around and score six total runs, pushing Cumberland Valley toward a 6-3 victory and its first district softball title since 2014.

“We’ve been together all year,” CV head coach Gregg Williams said. “And we’ve been through some hard times with different people and stuff, and they’ve just stuck together. They’ve been behind each other all the time. Not everybody has a good game every day, but they always back each other up, and they play together. It’s just fun to be around.”

The road to the district final for the Eagles (17-5) featured several run-ins with their Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivals. Central Dauphin had swept a two-game regular-season series, winning 16-8 and 5-4.

Cumberland Valley felt due.

“It’s definitely nice to get it done,” May said. “We battled through. This was really us coming through this third time.”

Outside of a three-run spurt from the Rams (22-2) in the fifth inning, May kept the Central Dauphin bats at bay in the pitching circle, allowing four total hits – none of them in the first four innings – while striking out eight and walking two. The two walks, drawn by Allie Wenrich and Bella Gasper, came in the third inning, but with runners on the corners and one out, May bore down and struck out the next two batters to set the stage for Cumberland Valley’s breakthrough inning.

“She’s a competitor,” Williams said. “She’s going to battle all the time, and she’s going to tell you, ‘I don’t have my best stuff, but I’ve got to do this or I’ve got to do that, and we’ve got to work together.’”

May and Martin drew walks to open the fourth inning. Gracie Lau followed suit with Burston pitching in relief of Gasper (2 ER, 1 SO, 5 BB). Lau’s five-pitch walk ushered in Coburn, who stepped to the plate with towels and shakers waving behind her and the chance to make a difference in front of her.

“I just needed to put the ball in play,” she said. “It’s my senior year, and I wanted to do it for my team. That’s who I was thinking of.”

Eight different players reached base for the Eagles, who capitalized on fielding miscues to keep the momentum going and the dugout roaring. Central Dauphin had endured a similar Murphy’s Law inning in its third game of the regular season, a 9-4 loss to Chambersburg. The Rams rattled off 17 straight wins in response.

They’re hoping for a similar bounce-back performance when the season rolls over into the PIAA tournament scheduled to begin Monday with Central Dauphin facing the third-place team from District 1 and the Eagles hosting District 1’s No. 6 seed.

“We still have a goal in front of us that’s attainable,” Central Dauphin head coach Sam Hartley said. “We’re certainly capable of beating anybody, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

The Eagles feel the same confidence after a march through the district tournament that included cathartic victories over Chambersburg (in the semifinals Tuesday) and Central Dauphin, division foes responsible for three of their five losses.

“Our adrenaline has been so high,” Coburn said, “every game, every practice. We’re just pushing through.”

