Garnet Valley had chewed into the once-comfortable Cumberland Valley lead with a pair of runs in the seventh inning of their PIAA Class 6A softball opener at Cumberland Valley Monday. The Jaguars, down to their final out, threatened to take another bite with runners on the corners and Anna Sidlowski swinging away as the potential game-tying run.

But Cumberland Valley’s Sydney May finished the job, inducing a first-pitch pop up toward the hazy afternoon sky and closing her glove around it to the right of the pitcher’s circle for the final out. May provided a spark for the Eagles, Cumberland Valley’s defense made plays, and their bats provided consistent pressure in a 6-3 victory, the program’s first in the state tournament since 2014.

“It’s great having Syd come out and throw well early on and set the tone,” Cumberland Valley head coach Gregg Williams said. “But she knows she’s got defense behind her, and she knows people are going to hit. It’s just a great team effort.”

The team effort carries the District 3 champion Eagles (18-5) into Thursday’s Class 6A quarterfinals against Haverford at a site and time to be determined.

May pitched a complete game Monday, allowing one earned run on four Garnet Valley hits. Leaning on her riseball, the sophomore collected 11 strikeouts – including the 200th of her varsity career – while hitting a batter and walking two.

“It’s kind of just knowing my pitches,” May said of the success, “and knowing what’s working and what I need to do with each batter.”

May recorded her milestone strikeout to end the top of the second before picking up a bat and leading off the bottom of the inning with a single. She stole second and third and scored when Gracie Lau grounded out to the right side of the infield.

The Cumberland Valley bats continued to chip away against Garnet Valley starter Anna Sidlowski. Annika Shearer pulled the first pitch of her third-inning at-bat to third base and beat the throw for a two-out single. She advanced to second on an Emma Stroup single and scored when Stroup beat a throw to second base on an Emma Morgan ground ball. In the fourth, Maddie Martin singled on the third pitch of the at-bat and scored on a throwing error.

“We put ourselves in a little bit of a hole,” Garnet Valley coach Bryan Garrett said. “But we had a chance to come back. It’s just tough to overcome that type of deficit against good teams.”

The top third of the CV lineup – Shearer, Stroup and Morgan – went 5-for-10, scoring four runs. Coburn collected her second and third RBIs of the game when she followed singles from Shearer and Stroup with a two-run single through the left side of the infield, part of a three-run fifth inning.

“We knew this pitcher was good, and we knew she was going to try to get ahead of us,” Williams said. “But they got in there, and they were ready to go. It didn’t take us long to adjust to her speed.”

Sidlowski allowed eight total hits and all six runs while striking out nine and walking none. While the Eagles’ bats built the lead, their defense made sure it stood. Stroup made a lunging stop at third base and a strong throw to first for the second out in the third inning. Elizabeth O’Connor became the first baserunner of the day for the Jaguars (21-4) with a two-out single in the fourth. CV catcher Ady Machemer threw her out on an attempted steal of second base after the next pitch.

“Being able to do something that small,” Machemer said, “it may not seem like that big in the grand scheme of things, but I think it just lifted the energy up.”

The energy helped the Eagles hold off a late-game surge from the Jaguars. In the sixth, Sidlowski authored the hardest-hit ball of the day, a double to the left field fence that plated Hannah Long to break up the shutout. After two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases in the seventh with one out, Ragan Bliss batted a ball that leaked through the right side of the infield to score two more runs.

But May, who provided the early spark for the Eagles, extinguished the final hopes of the Jaguars, recording a strikeout for the second out before inducing the game-ending pop up.

“She fought back and got it back,” Williams said. “Sometimes, you’ve got to have the mental capability to come back from that, and Syd has that. She’s just mentally tough.”