ELVERSON — Cumberland Valley faced some unfamiliar adversity early Thursday afternoon at Twin Valley High School when Haverford’s Annabelle Knese launched Sydney May’s 16th pitch of the day into air clouded by Canadian wildfires and over the fence in right-center for a 3-0 lead.

But at the end of the PIAA Class 6A softball semifinals, played through an air quality alert due to the well-traveled wildfire smoke, the Eagles found a way to exhale comfortably with a 14-5 victory and a berth in the state semifinals. Their first state semifinal since 2014 pits them against WPIAL champion Hempfield Area, which blanked Downingtown East 2-0 Thursday.

“We were just a little flat at the beginning,” Cumberland Valley head coach Gregg Williams said. “And I think there was a lot of concern with all the other stuff going on and everything, but we battled through it. We’ve been down worse … and I was sure we were going to just keep working and keep battling, and that’s what we did.”

The District 3 champion Eagles (19-5) shifted the game’s momentum with three-run outbursts in the third and fourth innings. They used persistence to apply pressure with two outs in the third, putting balls in play and capitalizing on two walks, two errors and a fielder’s choice to tie the game at four. In the fourth, they mounted another two-out rally. Annika Shearer singled and scored on a double from freshman Emma Stroup, who came home on a two-run home run from Emma Morgan.

“When we just started barreling balls up and getting runs in,” Morgan said, “I think that was the turning point where everyone realized, ‘Hey, we got this.’”

Sandwiched between the two-run rallies was May’s only one, two, three inning against the Fords’ bats. May and the Cumberland Valley defense had played its part in halting Haverford’s momentum in the top of the third. After Knese drew a leadoff walk, CV catcher Ady Machemer threw her out on an attempted steal. They Eagles retired the next five batters in succession.

“She wasn’t 100% at all today, but she’s just one of those kids that’s an unsung hero on our team,” Williams said of Mechemer. “It’s tough enough to catch Syd, but then you’ve got all the other things going on, all the balls to block, everything like that. She’s a trooper.”

With the quarterfinal cauldron bubbling under smoky skies, the Eagles brought it to a boil with a five-run fifth inning. With the bases loaded, the top third of the CV lineup delivered the damage. Annika Shearer drove in a run with a single to left field, part of a 4-for-5 day at the plate for the sophomore center fielder.

“She goes up with the right attitude every time,” Williams said. “She’s going to see pitches. She’s going to make sure she gets a good pitch to hit. That just sets the tone for us. You know how it is when you see that leadoff person get in there and just smoke one. You’re like, ‘All right. I’m getting in there. Let’s go.’”

After Emma Stroup drew a bases-loaded walk, Morgan struck again. For the second straight at-bat, the junior second-baseman fell behind in the count to Haverford pitcher Lucy Wolf, and for the second straight bat, she came through, pulling a ball through the right side of the infield for a three-run double.

“She’s just doing the things that are expected of her in the three-hole,” Williams said of Morgan, who went 2 for 3, drew a walk, drove in five runs and scored two. “She has those people setting the table for her, and she’s getting good pitches.”

The Fords (21-6) responded in the top of the sixth with a solo home run from Madie Culbertson, who collected her second hit and drove in her second run of the day. May kept them off the board the rest of the way, backed by a defensive effort that included a stop by Stroup for the first out in the seventh on a high-bouncing ball at third base. That led to a congratulatory fist bump from Haverford head coach Bob Newman, who later told his players to ignore the scoreboard and take stock of the effort that carried them to the state quarterfinals.

“This group, they’re special,” Newman said of the District 1 bronze medalists. “They battled. They did everything I asked."

