Wednesday afternoon’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth softball showdown between Cumberland Valley and visiting Central Dauphin started on a promising note for the Eagles when left-fielder Graysen Trybulski made a diving catch on the sun-soaked outfield to rob Ram leadoff hitter Kayla Fletcher of a hit.

But the note turned sour quickly.

The next 10 Central Dauphin batters reached base, as the Rams scored seven first-inning runs on five hits, three walks and two Cumberland Valley errors. The high-powered Central Dauphin offense added five runs in the third and tacked on two runs each in the sixth and seventh innings for a 16-8 victory in the first meeting of the season between the Mid-Penn rivals.

“It’s absolutely huge,” Central Dauphin head coach Sam Hartley said, “because we feel like we’re the best team in the district. We do have a loss because we had a bad inning down in Chambersburg, but this should put us at No. 1 or No. 2 in the rankings, and once this confidence gets going here, we’ll be hard to stop.”

The Rams (6-1, 4-1 Commonwealth) stoked their confidence with one out in the first inning. Kasi Loser picked up the game’s first hit with a one-out single and scored on Meghan Fisher’s RBI double. After Maddie Paul grounded into a fielder’s choice, Allie Wenrich pulled a 3-1 pitch from Evie Coburn into the wind blowing out to left field and over the fence for a home run.

“She had some good pitches,” Cumberland Valley head coach Gregg Williams said of Coburn. ”I just didn’t think our location was as good, and I don’t think we mixed up our pitches as well as we normally do, but I give them the credit. They hit the ball. They’ve got some hitters, and when you make a mistake, they make you pay.”

It compounded with three walks, an error and a single across the next five Central Dauphin batters, expanding the Rams’ lead to seven before the Eagles had a chance to swing a bat.

“They had some good timely hitting, and we just made some mistakes that we don’t normally make,” Williams said. ”It just wasn’t our best game. We weren’t ourselves today. I don’t know what happened, but we’ve got to shake that off and move on.”

The Eagles (6-2, 4-1), who suffered their first loss of the season Saturday at Whitehall, visit reigning Mid-Penn champion State College Friday afternoon before coming home to host Governor Mifflin in a nonleague game at noon Saturday.

“It’s a long season,” Williams said, “and we’ve got to turn it around quick and get ready for State College and Governor Mifflin and then we’ve got Mifflin County on Tuesday, so there are no breaks.”

The Eagles carved into the Central Dauphin lead with three runs in the second inning, including two on a Maddie Martin single to left field. Martin went 2 for 3 at the plate with 5 RBIs. She drove in two more runs with a triple, added a sacrifice fly and drew a walk to lead the comeback bid.

“This team is not going to quit. They’re going to keep on fighting,” Williams said. ”They’re going to keep their energy up, and they’re not going to quit until the very end.”

But the Rams held on. Stella Gasper pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Rams, striking out eight while walking four. Six of the Eagles’ eight runs were earned. Bree Lock recorded the final two outs. And the Central Dauphin bats – led by four hits from Lock and three from Fletcher – scratched together nine runs against CV’s Sydney May, who pitched the final six innings.

“They were a bit nervous about (May’s) improved speed and her riseball this year,” Hartley said. “They talk about that stuff, but as soon as we got a couple runs, their confidence stayed, and they were able to keep plugging away and made the lead an insurmountable one.”