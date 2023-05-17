East Pennsboro’s Jackie Capers, hoping to spark a late-inning surge, shot a line drive into right field to lead off the sixth inning of Wednesday’s Mid-Penn softball semifinal at Big Spring High School.

Central Dauphin’s Kasi Loser had other ideas.

The Rams’ right fielder charged the ball that landed about 15 feet beyond the edge of the infield and delivered a strike to first base before Capers could reach the bag.

Loser added a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth, and the Commonwealth Division champion Rams opened the postseason firing on all cylinders. They weathered a three-run seventh inning from the Panthers to take an 8-4 decision, advancing to Thursday’s Mid-Penn championship game scheduled for Thursday at Big Spring against Greencastle-Antrim.

“It means everything,” Central Dauphin coach Sam Hartley said. “That was our initial goal. We wanted to win the division and then play for a conference championship. You start there and then you move into districts and then states, hopefully.”

The Rams (19-1) wasted little time in building a path to their 19th consecutive victory. They answered an early East Pennsboro run – on an RBI single from Zoe Holbert – with four in their half of the first inning. Central Dauphin scored the runs on a walk, a sacrifice fly and three hits, including a two-run double from Meghan Fisher down the left-field line.

“Toward the end of the season, we were kind of getting late starts,” Hartley said. “It seemed like we were getting runs in the third, fourth, fifth inning. Our plan was to come out and jump on them, and we did that.”

Capers weathered the early spurt and kept the Capital Division champion Panthers (14-3) within striking distance. The Penn State Brandywine commit allowed just one run – a solo home run by Stella Gasper – over the next four innings. Capers pitched all six innings, striking out three and walking four. Seven of the eight runs were earned.

While the Central Dauphin bats broke through again in the sixth inning with Loser’s two-run double followed by an RBI single from Maddie Paul, the Rams defense helped maintain the momentum through the middle innings.

The Panthers put runners on base in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings against Central Dauphin starter Bre Lock (three strikeouts, three walks), but each time, the defense behind Lock prevented them from scoring. The East Pennsboro bats drove nine balls into the outfield during that stretch. Eight of them ended up in the gloves of Loser, center fielder Allie Wenrich or left fielder Kayla Fletcher. The other one led to Loser’s sixth-inning throw to first base for the out.

“I thought we hit the ball well,” East Pennsboro coach Sharon Etter said. “They made some tremendous plays. When you make plays like that, it takes momentum away.”

Trailing 8-1, the Panthers managed to build some momentum against Sienna Burston in a three-run outburst highlighted by a two-run single from Capers. Madison Badali, who went 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot, scored her second run of the day. But Burston finished the inning with a strikeout that clinched Central Dauphin’s first spot in the Mid-Penn championship game since 2019.

“They’re a good team,” Etter said. “You can see that they’re very well disciplined defensively. They’re going to do very well going forward.”

While the Rams prepare to play the Blue Devils, the Panthers wait for the details on their District 3 playoff opener, likely a quarterfinal set for May 25. East Pennbsoro held the top spot in the Class 4A rankings on Wednesday afternoon.