PALMYRA — Carlisle's pitching plans for its Mid-Penn Keystone softball tilt at Palmyra Thursday afternoon were over before they started.

During warmups in the bottom of the first inning, the home plate umpire insisted pitcher Macy Barnhart's foot was outside the width of the pitching plate. Thundering Herd head coach Laura Keim had to shift on the fly and call in Alexis Kline to start at a moment's notice.

Kline, Wednesday's pitcher in a 6-4 victory over Gettysburg, responded in both the circle and at the plate to lead Carlisle to a 14-2 mercy-rule victory over the Cougars.

The sophomore rolls with the punches no matter what comes, thanks to a "next pitch" mantra. Kline has a rubber bracelet with the saying on it, and she says it's something her father always preaches.

"When I have Lex right behind Macy, I know we're going to be okay," Keim said. "I asked her yesterday, and she looked at me like I was crazy. She's physically so tough, but mentally she's a lockbox. There's nothing that fazes her."

After Palmyra drew first blood with a run in the first, Carlisle's offense heated up, scoring multiple runs in the next four innings on its way to the victory.

"You've got the whole game," Carlisle catcher Katelyn Coldren said. "One run doesn't matter whenever you can go out and score 14."

Carlisle pounded 13 hits, as eight Herd batters registered base knocks to keep the lineup turning over. Kline shined from the third spot in the batting order, going 3-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in.

"I love hitting, so my mentality is just find the pitch that I like and hit the ball," Kline said. "All those were pitches that I liked, and I could turn and square up on them and get the good hit."

Molly Renninger also went 3-for-4, scoring three times for the Herd, while Jana Fetterman collected two hits, and Allison Coldren drove in two.

"We feed off of each other's energy," Kline said. "Our mentality at the plate is yes, yes, no. You're going to hit the ball until you aren't. It brings an energy that we then transition to the field."

Carlisle (10-4, 8-2 Keystone) put the game out of reach in the third inning when the Herd batted around, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs on six hits, two walks, and two Palmyra errors.

"Defensively, we're strong, but I feel like offensively, we're unstoppable," Keim said. "We just need that spark."

Palmyra (8-6, 7-3), having lost of five of its last six games, was led by Emily Cutman, who reached base all three times with a triple, a single and a walk while scoring both runs. Vivian Jacoby chipped in with two hits for the Cougars.

Kline went the distance, scattering five hits, walking one, and striking out five to earn the win for the Herd.

Centerfielder Mackenzie Lilley put an exclamation point on the victory as she ended the game with a double play, throwing a perfect strike home to nab Cutman trying to score on a sacrifice fly.

Photos: Carlisle at Mechanicsburg Softball