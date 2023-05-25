Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The late-afternoon sun continued its descent in Newville Thursday when a handful of Big Spring players – still wearing the emotions of a 3-2 season-ending loss to Berks Catholic in the District 3 Class 4A softball quarterfinal – dragged themselves into the shadow of their dugout and had a final round of catch, lobbing a few soft tosses after a hard-fought loss.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Big Spring coach Mike Gutshall said. “We played them last year and scratched it out and actually beat them. I don’t know what we could’ve done differently today. It was just a great game.”

Contrasting the somber soft-tossing in the shadows was an additional celebration for the No. 6 Saints (19-6) in sunshine-soaked center field. During their post-game huddle, they learned that Hamburg had just lost its quarterfinal, giving Berks Catholic home field advantage for Tuesday’s semifinal round, where it’ll face No. 10 Lampeter-Strasburg for a berth in the Class 4A title game.

On the periphery of the Saints’ celebration, head coach Mike Smith smiled under a head of pink-dyed hair, the result of a midseason promise he made to his players if they could bring home the school’s first county title.

“Getting by the first round, now my beard’s going pink,” he said. “It’s well worth it for sure.”

The visitors took a 1-0 lead against Big Spring starter Rylee Piper (2 strikeouts, 0 walks) in the second inning and stretched it to 3-0 by plating a pair of fifth-inning insurance runs against Fallon Feaser (2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Izzy Fry answered for the No. 3 Bulldogs (15-6) with a home run over the fence in left-center with two outs in the bottom of the fifth to lead the charge in an attempted comeback that included a sixth-inning RBI single from senior Jaden Hair. Fry went 2-for-3 at the plate, complementing her home run with a double and a slew of defensive plays in left field, including a diving catch in the second inning.

“She’s had a great season,” Gutshall said, “and to come out in a playoff game and do that, she’s just been a perfect player. She comes out every day and does her work and never gives me a problem. She’s had a great season, both defensively and offensively.”

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Fry stepped into the batter’s box against Berks Catholic starting pitcher Dani Hayward, who mustered the last of her 12 strikeouts with a foul-tip third strike that catcher Isabella Belville held for the crucial second out.

“Nothing bothers her,” Smith said of Hayward, who allowed two earned runs and no walks in the complete-game victory. “It doesn’t matter what’s going on. She’s just stone-faced, and she gets better as a game goes on.”

With her team down to its final out, Big Spring’s Victoria Rinaldi squared up a 2-1 pitch from Hayward, driving it to center field. Berks Catholic’s Gina Miranda charged toward it for a running catch, sending the Saints to their celebration and Big Spring into the shadows of the offseason.

“What a battle,” Gutshall said. “A couple things here and there. … It was just so close, so close.”

Other 4A quarterfinals

East Pennsboro 5, Middletown 4: Zoe Holbert’s walk-off double scored Madison Badali and Chelsea Hoover, completing a three-run seventh inning for the top-seeded Panthers (15-3) and a comeback victory that sends East Pennsboro to the semifinals. Irys Kline and Ella Harter also drove in runs for East Pennsboro, which trailed 4-2 after the Blue Raiders (15-7) broke a 2-2 tie with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Pitcher Jackie Capers pitched a complete game for East Pennsboro, striking out four and walking two while allowing five hits and one earned run. Her counterpart, Christine Miller, allowed three earned runs on nine hits, struck out two and walked three.

Trinity 5, Northern Lebanon 2: The No. 5 Shamrocks (16-5) scored a run five of the seven innings, and Maddie White recorded 11 strikeouts to four walks to send Trinity to Tuesday’s semifinals opposite East Pennsboro. Molly Whitmyer drove in three of the Trinity runs with a single in the first inning, a home run in the third and a run-scoring ground ball in the fifth against Lynsie Mauers, who pitched all seven innings for the No. 4 Vikings (16-6). The semifinal between the two Mid-Penn Capital Division rivals is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at East Pennsboro.

