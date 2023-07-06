The Polar Bear senior gave Northern a 1-0 lead over Abington Heights in the PIAA Class 5A semifinals Tuesday.
Logan Moyer
After aiding their teams on deep postseason runs, players from Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and Northern received All-State recognition from the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association.
Northern, on the heels of its first state championship, led the local contingent with three First Team selections in Class 5A, including third baseman Tayler Yoder, outfielder Hailey Irwin and utility player Sammy Magee, and a Second Team nod for shortstop Jessica Li.
Mechanicsburg, which won the Mid-Penn Keystone Division, met Northern in the District 3 title game and advanced to the state tournament for the first time as a program, also had four All-State selections in Class 5A with First Team honors for the battery of pitcher Sam Rybacki and catcher Emily Bittner and Second Team designations for shortstop Lauren Paul and outfielder Jada Lacey.
In Class 6A, Cumberland Valley’s run to the state semifinals yielded Second Team All-State honors for pitcher Sydney May and second baseman Emma Morgan.
The PaHSSBCA named North Penn’s Julia Shearer its overall Player of the Year and Juniata’s Elizabeth Gaisior its overall Pitcher of the Year.
