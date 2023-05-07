A look at the Mid-Penn Conference softball standings through games played May 6. (a-clinched division title; b-clinched Mid-Penn tournament berth)
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Central Dauphin
| 10-1
| 14-1
| Chambersburg
| 8-2
| 11-2
| Cumberland Valley
| 8-4
| 10-5
| State College
| 6-5
| 7-7-1
| Red Land
| 4-5
| 9-6
| Mifflin County
| 4-5
| 8-5
| Cedar Cliff
| 2-8
| 3-10
| Altoona
| 0-12
| 0-12
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| ab-Mechanicsburg
| 12-0
| 16-0
| Carlisle
| 9-3
| 11-5
| Palmyra
| 8-4
| 9-7
| Lower Dauphin
| 6-5
| 8-9
| Hershey
| 4-7
| 4-11
| Bishop McDevitt
| 4-8
| 4-11
| Gettysburg
| 2-8
| 2-14
| CD East
| 0-10
| 1-13
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Northern
| 10-2
| 13-3
| Greencastle
| 10-2
| 13-3
| Big Spring
| 9-3
| 12-4
| Shippensburg
| 8-4
| 12-5
| Waynesboro
| 5-6
| 7-9
| West Perry
| 3-8
| 5-10
| Boiling Springs
| 2-10
| 4-13
| James Buchanan
| 0-12
| 2-14
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| ab-East Pennsboro
| 9-0
| 11-2
| Trinity
| 7-3
| 9-5
| Middletown
| 6-3
| 11-4
| Harrisburg
| 5-5
| 6-8
| Susquehanna Twp.
| 3-5
| 4-7
| Camp Hill
| 2-7
| 4-9
| Milton Hershey
| 1-10
| 3-13
Monday's Schedule
Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 4:15 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Mifflin County, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
Harrisburg at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Susquenita at Boiling Springs, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday's schedule
West Perry at Northern, 3:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Middletown at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday's schedule
Altoona at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4:15 p.m.
Chambersburg at Red land, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at CD East, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 4:15 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
