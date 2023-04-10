A look at the Mid-Penn Conference softball standings through games played April 8.
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Cumberland Valley
| 4-0
| 5-0
| Central Dauphin
| 3-1
| 5-1
| Mifflin County
| 2-1
| 4-1
| Chambersburg
| 2-1
| 2-1
| Red Land
| 2-2
| 3-2
| State College
| 2-2
| 2-2-1
| Altoona
| 0-4
| 0-4
| Cedar Cliff
| 0-4
| 0-4
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Mechanicsburg
| 4-0
| 7-0
| Palmyra
| 4-0
| 5-0
| Carlisle
| 3-2
| 4-2
| Lower Dauphin
| 2-2
| 2-3
| Hershey
| 2-3
| 2-4
| Bishop McDevitt
| 1-3
| 1-3
| CD East
| 0-3
| 0-4
| Gettysburg
| 0-3
| 0-5
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Greencastle
| 4-0
| 5-0
| Northern
| 4-0
| 5-1
| Big Spring
| 3-1
| 4-1
| Shippensburg
| 2-2
| 4-2
| West Perry
| 2-2
| 2-3
| Waynesboro
| 1-3
| 2-4
| Boiling Springs
| 0-4
| 1-4
| James Buchanan
| 0-4
| 0-5
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| East Pennsboro
| 4-0
| 5-0
| Middletown
| 3-1
| 4-2
| Susquehanna Twp.
| 2-1
| 2-1
| Trinity
| 2-2
| 4-2
| Harrisburg
| 2-2
| 3-2
| Camp Hill
| 1-4
| 3-4
| Milton Hershey
| 0-4
| 1-6
Monday's schedule
Cedar Cliff at Twin Valley, 1 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday's schedule
Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday's schedule
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 4:15 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
State College at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
