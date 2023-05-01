Lacey finished off a complete-game three-hit shutout against Carlisle with a strikeout.
Team Division Overall Central Dauphin 9-1 13-1 Chambersburg 7-2 10-2 Cumberland Valley 7-3 9-4 State College 5-5 5-6-1 Red Land 4-5 8-6 Mifflin County 4-5 7-5 Cedar Cliff 2-7 3-9 Altoona 0-10 0-10
Team Division Overall Mechanicsburg 10-0 14-0 Carlisle 8-2 10-4 Palmyra 7-3 8-6 Lower Dauphin 5-4 7-7 Hershey 3-6 3-10 Bishop McDevitt 3-7 3-9 Gettysburg 1-7 1-12 CD East 0-8 1-10
Team Division Overall Northern 9-1 12-2 Greencastle 8-2 11-2 Big Spring 8-2 11-3 Shippensburg 6-4 9-5 Waynesboro 5-5 7-7 West Perry 3-7 5-9 Boiling Springs 1-9 3-11 James Buchanan 0-10 2-12
Team Division Overall East Pennsboro 9-0 11-1 Trinity 7-3 9-5 Middletown 5-3 9-4 Harrisburg 5-4 6-7 Susquehanna Twp. 3-5 3-7 Camp Hill 1-7 3-9 Milton Hershey 1-9 2-11 Monday's Schedule
Boiling Springs at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.
Northern at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Harrisburg at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Schedule
Cedar Cliff at State College, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 4:15 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday's Schedule
Big Spring at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg's Cierra Bender, center, makes a safe slide into second base in front of Big Spring's Raychael Holtry, left, and Sophia Wickard during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game on Monday afternoon at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Olivia Lebitz, left, makes a safe slide across home plate as Big Spring's catcher Jaden Hair, front, holds the throw during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game on Monday afternoon at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Aubree Frehn fields a ground ball to the infield in time to make the out at fist base against Shippensburg's Elena Worthington during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game on Monday afternoon at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's pitcher Cierra Bender fires in a strike during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game against Big Spring on Monday afternoon at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Riley Mullen, right, gets the out at second base against Big Spring's Raychael Holtry the first inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game on Monday afternoon at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Rylee Piper, back, crosses home plate to score a run in front of Shippensburg's catcher Olivia Lebitz during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game on Monday afternoon at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's catcher Olivia Lebitz, right, gets the out at home plate against Big Spring's Sydney Adler during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game on Monday afternoon at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Riley Mullen fields a ground ball to the infield and makes the throw to first base in time to get the out against Big Spring's Maeve Hurley during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game on Monday afternoon at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Maeve Hurley, left, stretches off first base to make the out against Shippensburg's Delaney Fisher to close out the first inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game on Monday afternoon at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Elena Worthington catches a high pop fly along the first base line against Big Spring's Sophie Wickard during the second inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game on Monday afternoon at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Kayla Altizer, back, fields a ground ball to the infield in time to make the out at first base against Big Spring's Fallon Feaser during the second inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game on Monday afternoon at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Elena Worthington just misses a high pop fly along the first base line during the second inning of their Mid-Penn Colonial game against Big Spring on Monday afternoon at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Olivia Lebitz gets a base hit.during the second inning of their Mid_penn Colonial game on Monday afternoon against Big Spring at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Raychael Holtry, center, smiles after getting a unassisted double play in the fourth inning of their Mid_penn Colonial game on Monday afternoon against shippensburg at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
